Who Is Michael Corleone Blanco’s Girlfriend Marie?

In VH1’s docu-series Cartel Crew, cameras record the lives of eight sons and daughters of drug cartel members. Viewers get to witness how these descendants of former drug lords deal with their legacy when their parents have serious connections in the cartel. The show, set in Miami, follows its cast as they try to change their lives and steer away from the drug life.

This crew’s leader is Michael Corleone Blanco, the youngest son of the “Cocaine Godmother” Griselda Blanco. He left the drug life after 33 years following his mother’s assassination, but there’s a lot more to Blanco than meets the eye.

Blanco has a girlfriend who’s also featured on the show and her name is Marie Ramirez De Arellano. Ramirez De Arellano led her own life of crime before she and Blanco decided to quit the drug scene and jump-start their lives in brand new directions.

Since her father generally kept quiet about his business dealings (and thanks to her relationship with Blanco), she lost touch with many of her own family members. Preview clips from Cartel Crew foreshadow what’s to come, hinting that Ramirez De Arellano’s past may come back to bite her episodes down the road. Now that she’s entered the world of reality TV, it’s a safe bet to guess that some of her family’s dirty laundry is about to be aired out.

In a clip from the show, Ramirez De Arrellano told the camera, “Being with Michael hasn’t been easy. Ever since I told my father who I was with, my family completely cut me off. They don’t understand why I would be with Griselda Blanco’s son, and now this little family that Michael and I have built is all I have left. If Michael decides to leave me one day or if God forbid he goes back to jail, what do I have? Nothing.”

Ramirez De Arellano remains committed to her relationship with Blanco and helps him run his business, Pure Blanco. (“I had a dream and it took God to make it so,” Blanco told TMZ.) The brand offers men’s and women’s clothing along with accessories like hats, totes, and drinkware, all celebrating the life and legacy of his mother Giselda.

After some consideration, Ramirez De Arellano decided to also get on board with the VH1 show and open up about her life.

“I’ve always been very private with my life because that’s how I was taught. So when this presented itself, yea, I had some thoughts but then it was like why not? Let me be a part of this and let me expose my life as to how I grew up because there are people like me out there,” she said. “It took a lot of emotion, a lot of dissecting our past, regression. It kinda hit us emotionally and in different ways. I learned more about myself throughout this project. It opened a lot of wounds for me, and it actually motivated me to tell my story and move on from my past.”

Cartel Crew airs Monday nights on VH1 at 9 p.m.

