Missy Peregrym celebrated the New Year by marrying her now-husband Tom Oakley in an intimate, private affair, surrounded by friends and loved ones. The actress — who stars as Maggie Bell on Dick Wolf’s new CBS drama FBI — confirmed that she and Oakley had wed with a sweet Instagram post on January 1, sharing a photo of the two striking a pose and wearing matching sneakers.

“It was an intimate and fun evening shared with family and close friends,” a source told People, adding that “of course” Peregrym’s Goldendoodle, Charly, took part in the festivities.

Here’s what we know about Peregrym’s new hubbie, Tom Oakley:

Oakley Lost Six Friends to Suicide, Inspiring The Short Film ‘Talk to Somebody’

Oakley has lost six close friends to suicide over the past decade, which inspired Rupert Reid’s film “Talk to Somebody,” which the actor played in.

“There is always a sense that if you could grab them and shake them and get them over the moment it wouldn’t have happened,” he said, according to the Daily Telegraph. The film was funded by the family and friends of those six people who committed suicide in an attempt to reach out and help “shake” others who might be contemplating taking their own life. “Last year, as I watched my best friend and his family try to make sense of the loss of his brother and their youngest son, I was paralyzed by the tragic loss but then felt compelled to do something about it … to take action that could empower me and those around us to help in some small way,” he said. Oakley spoke to charities including Mindframe and RUOK and then crowd sourced $8500 to fund the short movie, and told the Daily Telegraph that he was blown away by the generosity of those who donated.

Oakley is an Australian Actor Known For His Role on the Show All Saints & is The Face of Fosters in the U.K.

The actor is known for his hard work and determination to continue expanding his skills in the industry. According to Bowes Fitness, Oakley often jets off to different parts of the world to immerse himself in different workshops and improve his skills.

“It feels like every week he’s off to another workshop or acting coach seeking new ways to improve his skills,” Bowes Fitness reports. “Some of his recent exploits include: Clowning workshop in Paris, Shakespeare Intensive in Boston (studied 14 hours a day), working full-time with some of the best acting coaches in New York and Los Angeles, Classes at the Actor’s Centre in London, Chekov Workshop, Larry Moss Intensive, Movement Intensive at world famous Le Coq School in Paris, he’s even hired Al Pacino’s voice coach. Talk about ‘pay the price’ to win.”

Bowes Fitness also states that Oakley “practices winning” when he attends auditions, and lives his life by that ideal. Oakley goes out before an audition and buys an outfit for the role he wants to win and wears it to the audition. He promotes himself as a winner, according to Bowes Fitness, and keeps that mentality before the audition even starts. “He wore a Foster’s singlet to the Foster’s ad, won that role, last week he borrowed my boxing singlets and head bands for a sport commercial.”

“Tom believes in himself when he succeeds, he believes in himself despite his failures and and he believes that his through his work ethic, practice and belief, he will ultimately prevail.”

READ NEXT: Rose McGowan Net Worth: How Much Money Does She Have?