Moki Door Step: A Look Inside the All-Weather Foot Platform

Tonight, Zach Brown and his wife, Alyssa, will appear on Shark Tank to pitch the Moki Door Step, an all-weather foot platform designed to help users easily reach the top of their vehicles.

The Kickstarter page for the product reads, “Our patent-pending vehicle rooftop assistance doorstep grants an individual access to their car top roof racks with one easy step.” 2,200 backers helped raise $110,736 so the product could be invented.

How did Brown and his wife come up with the idea?

Brown explains on his Kickstarter page that he and his wife are avid adventurers. One thing that was always difficult for his wife, however, was using car top racks. Over time, Brown realized that other people struggled with the same issue. “Depending on the vehicle and type of rack, I often struggle as well. Fast forward through a few years of prototypes and testing; I have the solution to the all too common problem. The Moki Doorstep is a one of a kind step that hangs on the U-shaped slam latch on your vehicles door.”

Fortunately for Brown, after he posted the Kickstarter, it caught the attention of Loren Evans, the CEO of Rightline Gear, a recreational and automotive aftermarket company.

Evans tells the Citizen-Times, “The producers loved his story and the fact he’s a paramedic firefighter and his wife is an emergency room nurse, sort of an America’s couple thing… He’s an amazing guy. He has natural sales ability, and he was excellent in our booth (at the Specialty Equipment Market Association Show in Las Vegas). I would give him a job.”

The Moki Doorstep is being sold on the product’s website for $44.95. You can check it out here.

How is it pitched? The product’s website reads, “The Rightline Gear Moki Door Step provides easy access to your vehicle’s roof. Simply hook the Door Step over the u-shaped door latch in each of your vehicle’s doors. Load and strap down car top cargo bags and boxes; canoes, kayaks, and SUPs; skis and snowboards; and bikes. Even use it to help wash your vehicle’s roof. The Step provides a comfortable platform for both feet and allows for a balanced standing position. The patented Step eliminates dirty shoes on vehicle seats and the need for step stools or ladders. If you are short or your vehicle is tall; the Moki Door Step makes getting your gear on or off your roof a breeze!”

According to his LinkedIn, Brown graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a BS in Fire Prevention and Safety Technology in 2009. He has been a firefighter in East Hartford, Connecticut, since 2012. He has been the owner of Moki Doorstep Corp since 2017.

Be sure to tune into tonight’s episode of Shark Tank on ABC at 9pm ET/PT.