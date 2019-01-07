Nicole Kidman’s Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nicole Kidman is nominated for a 2019 Golden Globe Award for “Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Drama” for her work in Destroyer. Last year, she won a Golden Globe for her performance in the television drama Big Little Lies.

If Kidman wins tonight, she is likely to mention her husband, singer Keith Urban, and her children. In addition to the two children she shares with Urban, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, she also has two older children from her first marriage to Tom Cruise, Connor and Isabella Jane. Kidman and Cruise were married in 1990 but divorced in 2001, and she married Urban in 2006.

Here’s what you need to know about Nicole Kidman’s children:

1. She & Cruise Adopted Because They Were Unable to Have Biological Children

When Kidman and Cruise were married, they got pregnant but suffered a miscarriage due to an ectopic pregnancy. Opening up about that difficult experience, she told Tatler “The loss of a miscarriage is not talked about enough. That’s massive grief to certain women. There’s an enormous amount of pain and an enormous amount of joy on the other side of it. The flipside of going through so much yearning and pain to get there is the feeling of ‘Ahhhh!’ when you have the child.”

According to Tatler, she and Cruise decided to adopt following the miscarriage, because she was told it would be highly unlikely for her to conceive and carry a baby to term. Both of their adopted children are now in their 20s. Though she conceived and carried Sunday naturally, she and Urban had Faith via surrogate.

2. After the Divorce, Connor & Isabella Jane Chose to Live With Cruise

Although both kids are grown up and living their own lives now, they lived with Cruise after the divorce and were raised in the Church of Scientology. In spite of those decisions, and Kidman saying “I’d love them to live with us, E! News reports that Isabella and Connor both assert that they have good relationships with their mom.

In an interview with Who, Kidman said “They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them.” She added, “And I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe – that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here.”

3. Sunday & Faith Were Scared By Kidman’s Appearance in ‘Destroyer’

For her Golden Globe-nominated role in Destroyer Kidman had to undergo extensive hair and makeup that makes her virtually unrecognizable. She told ET Online that when her kids saw the transformation, which she did tests for at home, the girls “were a bit scared.”

In an interview with Amy Adams for Variety’s Actors on Actors, Kidman expressed that she’s not looking forward to the day her kids watch her more intense roles, saying ““They’ll unravel us. I’m actually scared how to explain some of the choices. It’s incredibly exposing and vulnerable.”

4. Aquaman Was Her Younger Daughters’ First Movie Premiere

Kidman decided to make the premiere of Aquaman especially momentous by bringing along her daughters, to see their mom on the big screen at their first premiere event. While she did red carpet press, Kidman told ET Online “My girls have been taken in the side with Keith, so they’re sitting in there eating popcorn waiting for me to come in.”

On Instagram, she revealed, “My girls cheered when they saw this Atlanna moment at the #Aquaman premiere.” The moment was Kidman’s “kickass action movie sequence” that she told ET Online she “really wanted” when she agreed to do the film.

5. Sunday & Faith Have Kidman’s 2018 Awards for ‘Big Little Lies’

Though Kidman gave her 2018 Emmy and Golden Globe Awards to Sunday and Faith, she told Tatler that Sunday was unwilling to put them on her shelf of snowglobes and knick-knacks, saying “No, my shelf is full, I don’t want that.” Faith, on the other hand, enthusiastically said “I WANT IT!”