Who Is Nicole Lopez-Alvar on ‘The Bachelor’? Get to Know the Contestant

The Bachelor season 23 premieres tonight, as 30 female contestants compete for the heart of former NFL player Colton Underwood. The contestants come from diverse backgrounds and interests, including pageant stars, a phlebotomist, and a sloth.

One of the ladies featured on the popular reality television dating competition is 25-year-old Nicole Lopez-Alvar. Nicole is from Miami, Florida and works as a social media coordinator. In a promotional video for the show, she revealed that her “fun skill” that she has is “I love singing and I love imitating artists like Beyoncé or Ariana Grande.”

Ahead of the season 23 premiere, Nicole shared a photo of the moment she and Colton Underwood met after she stepped out of her limo at the Bachelor Mansion. She chose to wear an emerald green spaghetti strap dress that hugs her toned figure. In the photo, she is smiling at Underwood as he holds her hands. In the caption, she wrote, “Turns out free food isn’t the only thing that makes me smile this hard (I’m just as shook) #OneWeek #TheBachelor.”

Here’s what you need to know about Bachelor contestant Nicole Lopez-Alvar:

She Graduated From the University of Miami

According to Nicole’s LinkedIn page, she graduated from the University of Miami in 2015 with a Bachelor of Science in Broadcast Journalism. With her degree, she has worked as a writer and producer; she presently works for SWARM Event Agency. According to SWARM’s webpage, the company is a “full-service event agency” that was “ranked No. 98 fastest growing business in America by Inc. Magazine.”

With her extracurricular time, Lopez-Alvar was a member of the Delta Phi Epsilon sorority, a content producer for the “Off the Wire” late night comedy show, and part of an a cappella singing ensemble.

Her Family Is From Havana, Cuba

According to ABC, Lopez-Alvar’s “family is originally from Havana, Cuba, and she’s extremely proud of her roots,” but she grew up in Miami and stayed in the city for college and into her post-collegiate professional life. Currently, she lives with her mom, brother, and grandma. She appears to be especially close to her grandmother and told ABC that she “can’t wait for Colton to try some of her grandma’s cooking.”

She’s Not a Football Fan

Although Underwood was formerly in the NFL, Nicole is clear on Instagram that she is not that into sports. In one post, a boomerang of her running away, Nicole used a popular meme format and wrote in the caption “Crush: are you into football? Me: no not really Crush: oh cuz I am Me:” Nevertheless, she appears to be a supporter of her alma mater’s football team, the Miami Hurricanes, so hopefully she and Colton will be able to talk about the sport should it come up in conversation.

That’s not to say Nicole is unathletic: posts on Instagram show that she is a skier, and recently went on a ski trip to Aspen, Colorado.

Tune in to ABC to watch The Bachelor on Mondays at 8pm ET, premiering January 6.