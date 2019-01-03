Who Is Nicole Scherzinger Dating? Get to Know Her Boyfriend Grigor Dimitrov

Many know Nicole Scherzinger from her singing career, her time as a part of the Pussycat Dolls, her gig as a judge on The X Factor, and now as a judge on The Masked Singer. But, what is her life like out of the spotlight? According to WhosDatedWho, Scherzinger has been dating her boyfriend, Grigor Dimitrov, since November 2015 and there have been no reports of a breakup, so, as far as we can tell, the two are still together.

Dimitrov is a Bulgarian tennis player, who told Express UK that sometimes his career and Scherzinger’s busy schedule make their relationship difficult, but they each try to be very supportive of one another. The tennis pro, who is 12 years younger than Scherzinger, told OK!, “That’s one of the most important things in any relationship. I think both of our successes have come because we help each other … The long distance and our time schedules are difficult, but it is what it is. That’s how things are at the moment.”

When it comes to future plans, Dimitrov and Scherzinger could, perhaps, have children together. According to Express UK, Dimitrov said, “There is always a dream, for me in the locker room before matches as well during the day. If you have a strong mind, a strong tendency to keep you strong, I think your dream is coming. I would love to have a beautiful family one day, to win Slams, I’d love my kids to see me play before I retire.” In 2017, Metro UK reported that Scherzinger was planning on starting a family in her 40’s, so it could definitely be a possibility.

Nicole Scherzinger and younger boyfriend light up Saint Tropez https://t.co/EMJ6xLYQBO pic.twitter.com/4ElMKQOhKZ — Page Six (@PageSix) July 22, 2018

In February 2018, Mid-Day reported rumors that the couple had split, but they were spotted on vacations and outings together over the summer, so even if they had split, they definitely got back together. Us Weekly actually reported split rumors just a couple weeks before their July vacations.

The July 2018 split rumors came after Scherzinger posted a “Motivation Monday” caption on her Instagram Story, with words that read, “I am love. I am worthy. I am abundant. I am loved. I am magic. I matter. I am generous. I am alive. I am patient. I am blessed. I am awesome. I am my dreams. I value myself. I am magic. I am creative. I create my life. I am compassionate. I am loved. I matter. I am a yes to me. I am alive. I am love.” The next day, Scherzinger posted, “I loved you at your darkest. Romans 5:8.” No split reports were confirmed by Scherzinger or her man. In fact, Scherzinger spoke out against them, telling The Sun that, “We’re still together. Those reports were not true.”

Both Scherzinger and Dimitrov were previously involved in relationships with high-profile athletes. From 2007 to 2015, Scherzinger was in an on and off relationship with Formula 1 World Champion driver Lewis Hamilton. Meanwhile, Dimitrov was dating tennis pro Maria Sharapova from 2012 to 2015. According to Ace Showbiz, Scherzinger was previously engaged to 311’s lead singer Nick Hexum, who she dated from 2000 to 2004.