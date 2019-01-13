Nikki Bella & John Cena Are Not Back Together After Split

Nikki Bella is back for the fourth season of the E! reality series Total Bellas. This season will detail the aftermath of Bella’s broken engagement with John Cena, to the extent that promo clips have seen Bella admit that she still has feelings for the WWE star. But don’t get any ideas. Bella and Cena are not back together. In fact, the other season four promos shows that the former is eager to move on with her love life.

According to Page Six, Bella and Cena called off their wedding on April 15, 2018. The couple stayed together in the months that followed, but they decided to officially end things in June. “After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was, and in order to move forward with our wedding,” Bella told PEOPLE. “After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways. I had a beautiful and loving six-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me.”

Bella & John Cena Have No Plans to Get Back Together

Bella sparked rumors that she and Cena had gotten back together on Thanksgiving weekend. She posted an Instagram photo of her and Cena in a hot tub together, while reflecting on everything she’s been through during the year. “I’m so thankful for so many wonderful things in my life as well as so many incredible people in my life,” she wrote. Scroll through to see the photo in question above.

“So thankful for my family and best friends, always there when I need them, the women I share the WWE ring with,” she added. “Such an amazing group of hard working, passionate women that together started an Evolution, my Total Bellas and Total Divas production team, crew and glam squad, they all work so hard all year long and do it all away from their families, love you all!” Following the confusion, sources close to Bella told TMZ that she is still “very much single” and was simply looking back on the year.

Bella Is Rumored to Be Dating Her Former ‘DWTS’ Partner Artem Chigvintsev

The season four promos for Total Bellas show that she has moved on and begun dating other people. According to Life & Style, she is currently seeing Russian dancer Artem Chigvintsev, whom she previously met on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars. Bella has also considered leaving her San Diego home to clear the air of her past with Cena.

In a sneak peek clip, Bella’s twin sister Brie Bella tells her husband and fellow WWE wrestler Daniel Bryan about the news. “Did I tell you that Nicole might be moving to LA?” she said. “I just think Nicole is at a different point in her life right now. And she’s single. She wants to be free and I feel like she wants to go back to her 20s. I have no idea.”