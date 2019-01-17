Nilsa & Gus Spoilers: Splitting Up or Still Together?

Nilsa and Gus hooked up back in November on MTV’s Floribama, but less than two days after their hunch-fest, Gus hooked up with another girl, so where does that leave Gus and Nilsa’s relationship? Are they still together? Did they keep their “friends with benefits” status or go their separate ways?

To recap (Caution: Spoilers Ahead): Following his rendezvous with another girl so soon after he hunched Nilsa, she was pretty repulsed by Gus. “That is kind of disgusting. It was less than 48 hours ago when we hunched, and now you’re hunching another girl? At least let your wiener have time to heal from my vagina.”

Gus then opted to end his FWB status with his roommate and accused Nilsa of being “emotional,” saying “friends with benefits … sounds like a lot of fun, but it never works out that way,” he said. “At the end of the day, she is a girl, and girls are emotional.”

Gus and Nilsa have had a very Ross-and-Rachel-esque relationship over the past two seasons of Floribama, with Gus initially crushing on Nilsa and Nilsa not returning his feelings. Cut to season two, and the roles have reversed – now Nilsa is into Gus, going so far as to kiss him, and even asked Gus to “give it a try,” according to MTV.

“Honestly, I feel like Gus from this summer to last summer is a big change,” Nilsa said later, according to MTV. “Gus is like a lover boy. And he is lettin’ loose and wantin’ to have fun, and it’s surprising.”

However, Gus was taken off guard at Nilsa’s sudden change of heart, telling MTV that he used to have a “thing” for Nilsa, but that was in the past, and he wasn’t really ready for a relationship at this time:

I was shocked myself. It just didn’t make any sense to me. Because last year when we came to the house from the start, like I had a little bit of a thing for Nilsa. I was attracted to her and I wanted to get to know her, and when I feel that way about somebody, I always go about it quick. Like, I’m not going to sit in and dwindle and let somebody else take that opportunity from me. So that’s what I did. Nilsa, I mean if you would have come at me this time last summer, I would have been all for it. But a new Gussie is in town and that’s not necessarily what I’m looking for.

So what’s happening between the on-again-off-again couple? Gus eventually decided to lay everything out on the table between he and Nilsa, because he didn’t want to go to Mexico and have “anything lingering” between the two.

“This is the end of the me-and-Nilsa snuggle sessions, the holding hands, the going out and being hip and hip,” Gus told the cameras. “Because if we go to Mexico, and there’s still thoughts lingering in her head, that’s not going to be good for her or myself.”

Nilsa wasn’t okay with the move at first, but she eventually kind of saw where Gus was coming from, asking “So what now? No more snuggling, kissing, holding hands, nothing? If you don’t see a future with me, that’s okay. I’ll move on.”

So, at this time it seems as though Gus and Nilsa’s relationship is still up in the air, and although it they kind of called it quits, that’s yet to be determined. What do you think? Are the two finally going their separate ways, or is this “clean break” the real thing? And if they are actually done, do you think they can remain friends? Let us know in the comments below, and tune in Thursday, January 17 at 9/8c to see what goes down with #Gilsa in Cabo.

