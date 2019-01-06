Olivia Hamilton, Damien Chazelle’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Olivia Hamilton may not be a household name just yet, but her starmeter is certainly rising. This summer, she appeared in the Golden Globe-nominated film First Man, and she has a number of projects currently in post-production. On top of that, Hamilton is the wife of Oscar-winning director, Damien Chazelle.

Read on to learn more about her, and her list of impressive accomplishments.

1. They Tied the Knot in September 2018

According to US Weekly, Damien and Olivia married at Point Dume near Malibu on September 22, 2018.

They became engaged in October 2017 at the same location.

Olivia showed off the beautiful engagement ring in an Instagram photo, which she did not caption.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel recently, Hamilton was asked about the start of her acting career. She explained, “The moment I realized I wanted to be an actor was when I was watching Parks and Recreation. And I saw this football player I went to college with– he had a little bit part on the show. And I just felt this rush of jealousy. I couldn’t even watch it anymore.”

2. She Is a Graduate of Princeton University

Olivia received her bachelor’s degree in economics and finance from Princeton University.

She tells WWD, “I studied economics in college because I knew I was good at it, and I wanted to be a 4.0 student, so I only took classes that were subjective where I could guarantee an ‘A.’ I do love economics, but I sort of had a midlife crisis and decided to quit my job in New York and study acting. It was like a ‘leap and net will appear’ moment.”

When he took to the stage at the Critics’ Choice Award for La La Land, Chazelle thanked Olivia, saying, “This is a film about love, I think, more than anything. So I have to thank the love of my life, Olivia Hamilton.”

3. Chazelle Was Previously Married to Jasmine McGlade

Chazelle was previously married to producer and college sweetheart Jasmine McGlade. The couple divorced in 2014 after four years of marriage.

Chazelle and McGlade met at Harvard University. Their divorce did not mean an end to working together, though. McGlade is listed as an Executive Producer on La La Land, and collaborated with Damien on Whiplash.

According to Refinery 29, McGlade was credited on La La Land because of her work on the six-year-long project.

4. She Made Appearances in ‘La La Land’ and ‘First Man’

Hamilton is an actress and writer, known for her appearances in her husband’s films, La La Land and First Man.

In the latter, she played Pat White, the wife of astronaut Edward White.

Speaking about playing the character Pat White with WWD, Hamilton shared, “She starts off incredibly patriotic and supportive and on the team, and her relationship with her husband is like the dream relationship. It’s almost like they were ahead of their time; they had a real partnership…” She continues by saying that “as a result of the space program I go through a pretty dramatic transformation. So that was the best part about the role.”

Fortunately, Hamilton lived and breathed the project with her husband for the two years it was in pre-production. “That was really helpful because I knew where I fit in, and the tone,” she explained.

On Jimmy Kimmel, Hamilton was asked if she had to audition for her role in First Man. She said that even though the director is her husband, he made her audition. “He made me audition. He had me go through casting and the producers.”

5. She Is the Founder and CEO of an Organization Called PLAY

In 2013, Hamilton founded PLAY, an organization dedicated to helping people rediscover their inner child. According to the foundation’s website, PLAY is a two hour guided experience.

“We take groups of 5 to 40 people on a journey where the only goal is to get lost — lost in time, in the moment, in your right brain and in your inner-child. The session involves movement, meditation exercises, skits, improv, games, and other activities.”

She also worked at GuideVine technologies for over two years. Prior to that, Hamilton worked as a business analyst at McKinsey & Company. She also spent some time at Goldman Sachs.