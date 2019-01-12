‘One Winter Proposal’: Cast, Time & How to Watch

Tonight, Hallmark debuts its latest Winterfest movie, called One Winter Proposal. The movie is a sequel to One Winter Weekend. Read on to learn all about what time it airs, when encores will air, and how to watch it. After you watch the movie, come back and let us and other viewers know what you thought about it in the comments below.

Time, Channel, & Encores

One Winter Proposal premieres tonight, Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. If you miss the premiere, you can still catch reruns of the movie. Just check out Hallmark’s webpage here to see when they will happen and click on “Showtimes” for a dropdown menu. But we’ll also make things easier by listing the rerun times for this movie right here. The movie will air again on Sunday, January 13 at 6 p.m. Eastern, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m., Jan. 26 at 4 p.m., Jan. 31 at 6 p.m., Feb. 3 at 7 p.m., and Feb. 22 at 10 p.m. Eastern.

Some people have noted that their cable provider isn’t listing One Winter Proposal on the Hallmark channel, but is instead listing a Winterfest preview for several hours. Don’t worry. If you get the Hallmark Channel, then the movie will be airing at 8 p.m. Eastern. It’s possible that your DVR list just wasn’t updated.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis reads: “Old flames are reignited and current flames burn brighter when the fan-favorite foursome from ONE WINTER WEEKEND returns to the ski resort where it all began. ”

Another synopsis reads: “Celebrating her novel and his new company, Cara and Ben return to the resort where they fell in love. Playing matchmaker, they ask Megan along. She met Ben’s friend Sean there, and unbeknownst to her Sean’s now the resort’s doctor.”

One Winter Proposal Cast

The movie stars Taylor Cole, Jack Turner, Rukiya Bernard, and Dewshane Williams. They’re all revising their roles from last year.

Taylor Cole stars as Cara. She most recently starred in Winter Festival of Ice for Hallmark and was a series regular on CW’s The Originals. She’s starred in many Hallmark movies, including The Art of Us, Christmas in Homestead, My Summer Prince, and Appetite for Love. Her credits outside of Hallmark include Impastor, Supernatural, The Glades, CSI Miami, The Event, Bad Blood, The Surrogates, All You’ve Got, Summerland, Heroes, Secret Girlfriend, Ballers, Castle, Two and a Half Men, Entourage, NCIS, Melrose Place, and more.

Jack Turner stars as Ben. He worked for Google for five years and now focuses on acting and music. His credits include The 10 Year Plan, My Summer Prince, Stitchers, D.C. Legends of Tomorrow, Fatherly Obsession, Nosferatu, and more.

Turner and Cole were on The Bubbly Sesh podcast, where they share some behind-the-scenes tidbits about the movie. You can listen to the podcast here.

Rukiya Bernard stars as Megan. Her other credits include Van Helsing, Stagers, Christmas in Evergreen, Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow, The Gourmet Detective, Ungodly Acts, Accidental Obsession, Just the Way You Are, Supernatural, Proof, Intruders, Witches of East End, R.L. Stine’s Haunting Hour, Wonder, The Cabin in the Woods, Tooth Fair, The Day the Earth Stood Still, and more.

Bernard told My Devotional Thoughts the following about the first movie’s success, and making a sequel: “I’m not a network exec, but I think OWW was a success for two reasons: First, it was a movie about friendship as much as it was about finding love. And second, it showcased a diverse cast in prominent roles with a strong storyline also finding love. This is something Hallmark has made massive efforts recently to showcase, and I’m glad to be a part of that movement. The fan response I’ve received has been so moving and heartwarming.”

Dewshane Williams stars as Sean. His many other credits include Baxter, Lost Girl, Being Erica, Saving Hope, Flashpoint, Nikita, The Strain, Backstage, Defiance, Supergirl, The Expanse, Salvation, Ransom, Beauty and the Beast, Killjoys, Murdoch Mysteries, Dog Pound, Home Again, The Story of Luke, Lullaby for PI, Jesus Henry Christ, Unless, and had the lead in the musical Grease.

Williams told Media Village in an interview about the movie: “When you last saw Sean and Megan, it wasn’t a concrete relationship. In this one, we realize a lot of time has passed since they’ve spoken so they are rediscovering their love and appreciating the time they spent together the previous year. I enjoyed that Sean and Megan were rediscovering what it means to fall in love. It felt very honest, genuine and pure.”

Also starring in the movie are:

Cardi Wong (Ethan)

Tara Samuel (Lisa)

Kayla Hutton (Nikki)

Theresa Wong (Syndra)

Paul Essiembre (Porter)

Stephanie Sy (Amanda)

Matthew Enns (Tyler)

In January, we’ll have new Winterfest movies on Hallmark every Saturday night. The 2019 Winterfest movies continue with A Winter Princess on Friday, January 18, Winter Love Story on Saturday, January 19, and finally Snowcoming on Saturday, January 26. All the movies start at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) If you really enjoy the movies, then you might want to stick around for Hallmark’s Valentine movies, which will air in February 2019. In fact, Hallmark is airing a new movie every Saturday night in 2019.