One Winter Proposal’s First Movie: How to Watch One Winter Weekend

Tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern, Hallmark premieres the sequel to One Winter Weekend, a movie called One Winter Proposal. But you might need a refresher about One Winter Weekend before you dive into the new movie that premieres at 8 p.m. Eastern. The entire cast is coming back, continuing where last year’s movie left off. But if you want to see last year’s movie, where can you go to watch it?

Watch on the Hallmark Channel:

Well, your first option is The Hallmark Channel. They’ll be airing the movie tonight before One Winter Proposal premieres. It will air tonight, Saturday, January 12 at 6 p.m. Eastern. Then the movie will air again on Friday, January 18 at 10 p.m., Sunday, January 26 at 6 a.m., and Thursday, January 31 at 4 p.m. All times are Eastern. To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

If you have a cable or satellite subscription that includes The Hallmark Channel, you can stream Hallmark’s movies for free via the “Hallmark Channel Everywhere” app. You’ll have to sign in to watch the movies as they air, and this will only work if your cable or satellite provider is participating in the program. First you have to download the app, then verify your TV subscription by logging in using your provider’s username and password.

You can also catch the movie on live stream. Hallmark is available for streaming even if you don’t have cable or satellite. Sling TV has added the Hallmark Channel to its Lifestyle Extra add-on, available with its Orange and Blue services. This means you can watch Countdown to Christmas on Sling. You can also watch all the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Christmas movies with the Lifestyle Extra add-on too. Here’s how to give the service a try for free:

Watch on Sling TV:

Users without a cable subscription can watch the Hallmark Channel’s movies by signing up for Sling TV, an online streaming service that provides access to a handful of channels for a monthly fee. The service’s Orange package, which includes channels ranging from ESPN to CNN to AMC, costs $20 per month. (The Blue package costs $25 a month and allows multi-streaming.) You’ll have to select the Lifestyle Extra add-on to get The Hallmark Channel, which is an extra $5 a month. But you can watch a week’s worth of episodes for free via Sling’s free 7-day trial. If you keep Sling beyond the trial, you’ll have to pay $25 a month — $20 for the Orange package and $5 for the Lifestyle Extra add-on. That’s worth it to see Countdown to Christmas movies.

To sign up for Sling’s trial using a credit card, follow these steps:

1. Head to the Sling TV website. You’ll need to choose the “Watch Now 7 Days Free” option at the top of the page. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial period ends, you will not be charged.

2. When you sign up, you’ll be prompted to select Sling’s standard Orange package, which costs $20 per month. You’ll also have the option to add extra packages, all of which come with a monthly fee but are included in the free trial. But if you’re primarily interested in watching Hallmark Christmas movies, you’ll need to select the Lifestyle Extra add-on.

3. Download the Sling desktop app, and navigate over to Hallmark to watch Christmas movies.

Watch on Sling’s App:

Users with a subscription to Sling TV can watch it on the Sling app, which you can download for free in the App store or the Google Play store. There’s also a Sling app for Roku, Chromecast, Nexus player, ZTE and XBox One. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here.