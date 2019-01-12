‘One Winter Proposal’ Location: Where Was the Movie Filmed?

Hallmark’s Winterfest movies continue tonight with One Winter Proposal, the sequel to last year’s hit One Winter Weekend. If you want to have the same skiing and snowboarding adventures that the movie’s stars are enjoying, you’ll have to head out to Canada for the fun. One Winter Proposal was filmed in the same region as One Winter Weekend last year: in Canada including Winnipeg, Manitoba and Calgary, Alberta in November 2018.

Many of the scenes were filmed in Banff Sunshine Village, a Canadian ski resort located in Banff National Park in Alberta. Banff’s top elevation is 8,960 feet and its base elevation is 5,450 feet. It’s one of three major ski resorts in Banff National Park.

Here are photos shared by cast and crew. The first was shared by Rukiya Bernard in Banff Sunshine Village on November 23 when filming was over.

This was shared the same day by Stan Spry.

People who visit Banff in Canada like to say that it feels like a Hallmark movie. That’s probably why Hallmark likes to film there.

Here’s a beautiful scenic shot of Banff Sunshine Village. Danica McKellar, who wasn’t in this movie, commented, “I wanna shoot in Banff! Love it there! ;)”

And here’s Bernard posing in a similar shot. She wrote, “The office today. Absolutely #nofilterneeded here in #banff. The magnitude of these mountains are humbling. #onewinterweekend #hallmark”

And here’s a photo she shared in Winnipeg with the entire cast:

And here’s a behind-the-scenes video about the filming:

Do you want to visit Banff Sunshine Village soon?