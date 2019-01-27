Patricia Arquette’s First Husband Nicolas Cage: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette is nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award tonight for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for her role as Joyce Mitchell in the Showtime miniseries Escape at Dannemora. It’s her seventh SAG award nomination; if she wins tonight it’ll be her second SAG victory after previously winning Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for 2014’s Boyhood.

While Arquette isn’t currently married, her first husband was actor Nicolas Cage, best known for movies like Leaving Las Vegas, Face/Off, The Rock, Raising Arizona, and Gone in 60 Seconds. Here’s everything you need to know about Cage, including his marriage to Arquette.

1. Cage and Arquette Were Married for Six Years

The two actors were married from 1995 to 2001. Cage proposed the same day they met in a Los Angeles diner when Arquette was just 18. She challenged him to bring her JD Salinger’s autograph and a black orchid before she would say yes. He succeeded but the two had a spat at the airport on the way to get married. When they met again nine years later she proposed, and they were married within two weeks.

Although the media reported that the couple had long periods of separation, Arquette told The Telegraph that simply was not true. “There were times when we weren’t living together because we were fighting, but it wasn’t as reported and I didn’t feel that I needed to explain that. There were times when my mom was dying and I was living with her, taking care of her. There were times when he was away working on a movie. It was our thing. I still don’t feel like I owe it to anyone. It’s funny when people are so wrong, and they put you in this position and decide who you are,” she said.

The two starred in Martin Scorsese’s critically acclaimed Bringing Out the Dead together as a married couple. The film came out in 1999, but by February 2000 Cage filed for divorce which he later withdrew, only for Arquette to finally file for divorce in November of the same year.

2. Cage Has An Oscar and Screen Actors Guild Award of His Own

Cage won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in 1995’s Leaving Las Vegas. He won a Screen Actors Guild award for the same film. In 2003, he was nominated again for both awards for his role in Adaptation directed by Spike Jonze.

In Vegas, written and directed by Mike Figgis, Cage plays a depressive alcoholic determined to drink himself to death. “The movie belongs to Cage whose fierce, uncompromising performance is as serious as a hangover and as jittery as the shakes. You can practically smell the stale reek of his booze-soaked breath,” wrote the Saporta Report.

3. Cage’s Career is Still Thriving

Cage received positive reviews for last year’s bizarrely stunning Mandy, a psychedelic action/horror film that finds Cage’s character seeking revenge on a drug-fueled cult of hippies who have abducted his wife. The Los Angeles Times wrote, “[Director Panos] Cosmatos’ metal-to-the-max revenge thriller is more than just the sum of its deranged set pieces, choice as they are: Its slow-drip blend of hardcore pulp and demonic fantasy has a patience and all-consuming conviction that simply cannot be faked.”

Cage’s recent film choices have been fascinating. He also starred in 2017’s Mom and Dad, a movie about a pair of siblings who have to survive a wild 24 hours where a mass hysteria causes parents to turn violently on their own kids. In addition, the actor was recently casted for Color Out of Space, a horror film based on terror-master H.P. Lovecraft’s 1927 novella. The film will be directed by South African filmmaker Richard Stanley.

4. Cage Has Been Married Three Times and is Currently Separated from Third Wife Alice Kim

While Arquette was Cage’s first marriage, he later married singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley (daughter of Elvis Presley) in 2002; the couple divorced two years later. The lengthy legal proceedings outlasted the actual 3-and-a-half-month marriage, reports Reuters.

Cage’s third wife is Alice Kim, a former waitress. The couple had a son, Kal-El, (named after Superman’s birth name) on October 3, 2005. Cage and Kim were married at a private ranch in northern California in 2004, but have since separated in 2016.

5. Cage Has Been Known to Help Out A Variety of Charitable Causes

Cage is often known as one of the most generous stars in Hollywood. He donated $2 million to Amnesty International for them to use to offer rehabilitation shelters, medical services, and psychological and reintegration services to children forced to fight in conflicts across the world.

In addition, Cage has donated to victims of hurricanes and even led a campaign around his film Lord of War to raise awareness about international gun control.