Is Penelope Cruz Married? Does She Have Children?

Penelope Cruz is predicted to win a Golden Globe for her performance as fashion designer Donatella Versace in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace” in the second season of “American Crime Story.” According to Gold Derby’s combined odds, Cruz resides in third place with odds of 4/1 behind Particia Clarkson for “Sharp Objects” and Alex Borstein for “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

With Cruz on track to win her first Golden Globe, people have grown curious about her personal life. Is she married? Does she have children? Read on to find out more about Cruz’s family.

Cruz Has Been Married to Husband Javier Bardem Since 2010 & Has Starred in Films With Him Over The Years

Cruz has been married to husband Javier Bardem since July of 2010. They both starred in 1992’s “Jamon, Jamon,” which was Cruz’s first movie. Years later, they costarred in the movie “Vicky Cristina Barcelona,” with Cruz playing his emotionally unstable ex. The couple fell in love on the set of “Vicky Cristina” and dated for two years before tying the knot.

In an interview with GQ, Bardem mentioned how thankful he is for his wife, saying “I’m happily married. I breathe and stay in peace. I truly thank whoever’s up there for giving me the opportunity to be loved.” Bardem professed his love for Cruz during the 2010 Cannes Film Festival, giving her a shoutout on stage: “To my girlfriend, my companion, my love: Penelope. I owe you so much and I love you a lot.”

The two have appeared in several other movies together, including “The Counselor” and “Loving Pablo,” their first movie together as a couple, and more. Although Cruz has starred in many movies with her husband, she recently told Marie Claire that she doesn’t want to work with her husband “that often.”

“Obviously we can’t choose parts just for logistical reasons, like, ‘Oh, let’s work together more often because it’s easier,’” she told Entertainment Tonight. “No. In fact, it’s not something we want to do that often, partly out of a desire to protect what we have.” “On the one hand, it’s easier because you know that person, he knows you, and the way you work is very similar,” she continues. “On the other hand, the idea of it happening every year is kind of scary. You never know if that might mix things up too much. My instinct is that it would. I think it’s better for it to just be once in a while, even though they’ve been very good experiences.”

The pair are starring in an upcoming February thriller, “Everybody Knows,” which was an exception to the rule of not working on too many more films together, due to the characters that they play. Bardem stars as Cruz’s childhood sweetheart, whom she reconnects with when she returns home and her daughter is kidnapped.

The couple have each won an Academy Award, the only Spanish-born actors to have done so, according to Marie Claire.

Cruz & Bardem Have Two Children Together – Their Son Leonardo & Daughter Luna

The award-winning actors are the proud parents of their son Leonardo, born in January 2011, and their daughter Luna, born in July 2013. Cruz has described motherhood as the “biggest transformation of her life,” according to Heightline. When Cruz is not working, she spends as much time with her children as possible.

For both Cruz and Bardem, their children and family are their first “priority,” so much so that the longest Cruz has been away from her kids is four days. “We like the family to be together,” she says.

The couple is notoriously private about their children and aim to raise them in a quiet, anonymous environment. In 2011, Cruz told Vogue, “I want my son — and my kids if I have more — to grow up in a way that is as anonymous as possible. The fact that his father and I have chosen to do the work that we do doesn’t give anybody the right to invade our privacy.”

Cruz has stated that being both a mom and an actress was a dream of hers since she was a little girl. However, she says that motherhood has made her the happiest of both, according to Marie Claire.

“I never speak about the children in interviews. I don’t care if people think I’m strange; that’s sacred for me,” she says. “But there are a lot of things that have surprised me about [motherhood]. It’s like a revolution inside you—a very animal-like one. The whole world looks different. You’ll never think of yourself first again, and I think that’s a very good thing. It happens in a second.”

When asked what values he would like to instill in his children, Bardem told Entertainment Tonight: “I just want them to be nice, honest, caring, loving people. We know that it’s not easy to do because the world is a very complex place.”

