GUHH: Are Pepa and Boyfriend Aundre Still Together?

The romance between Sandra ‘Pepa’ Denton and her former bodyguard, Aundre Dean, has been a tumultuous one. Beyond the fact that the latter is working underneath Pepa’s musical tutelage, Aundre is caught in the midst of a messy divorce from his wife Jordyn Taylor. All of these issues have caused strains on the young relationship, so fans are curious as to whether Pepa and Aundre are still together.

According to Atlanta Black Star, the two are still a couple. That said, Pepa has been forced to step back and reconsider whether Aundre or her career is more important. The Salt-N-Pepa member has been accused of romancing a married man, but on the most recent episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, she insists that Aundre was already separated from his wife.

Pepa & Aundre Are Still Dating But Pepa Has Considered Ending Things

During the episode, she admits that the backlash has gotten so strong that it has started to affect future work for Salt-N-Pepa. She cites a six figure commercial deal specifically. “He’s telling me I need to take a break from Dre,” Pepa says, referring to her manager. “Break up or the brand. Which one I wanna choose.”

Pepa has restated that Aundre was already separated from his wife when they started dating. She also said that she paid for Taylor’s apartment when Taylor left to be on her own and has the lease paperwork to prove it.

Pepa’s Manager Told Her That Her Relationship Is Damaging Her Brand

Taylor has since responded to the rapper’s claims, calling her a liar outright. “I just think it’s ridiculous Pepa for you to go on the show, tell blatant lies,” she said in a YouTube video. “You know I’ve never texted you, I’ve never asked you for a dime and I never would ask you for a dime, because unlike some people, my soul, my name, my family, can never be bought.”

Taylor, the mother of Aundre’s two children, has not minced words when it comes to Pepa. During the divorce proceedings, Taylor criticized the rapper for the role she played in the ending of her marriage. “He abandoned me and our one-year-old son and cheated on me with another woman,” she said. “He has not paid any support and I am the victim of domestic violence, and there is currently a TRO (temporary restraining order) in place.”

“I can’t explain Aundre’s erratic behavior. I believe this is just another stunt for his reality show,” she added. ‘His girlfriend, Pepa, from the old hip hop group Salt-N-Pepa – have decided to make their relationship public on social media and on their reality show Growing Up Hip Hop, which has caused some public black-lash [sic], as Aundre is still legally married with a pregnant wife. He has destroyed me and my family on social media and TV. I have been publicly humiliated at my home, work and school.”