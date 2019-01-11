GUHH: Sandra ‘Pepa’ Denton Is Dating Her Bodyguard

Sandra “Pepa” Denton has a new boyfriend on the reality series Growing Up Hip Hop. At the end of season three, Denton, 51, revealed that she was dating her former bodyguard Aundre Dean. Aundre, 29, is also one of the musical artists she’s been mentoring.

During the season four sneak peak, Pepa spoke about her new relationship with her daughter and fellow cast member Egypt Criss. “I’m at my Malibu home for my staycation with someone very special,” she told the crew. “Now I’m dating Aundre who used to be my bodyguard. It’s good for me. It feels good. It feels right.” Pepa added that she was “super happy” about the relationship.

Pepa Is Dating Her Former Bodyguard & Aspiring Musician Aundre Dean

In addition to their romance, Pepa serves as a mentor and producer for Aundre alongside rap mogul Dame Dash. “So Aundre is my bodyguard, but also an artist himself,” Pepa said during season three. “I love his sh*t. I ain’t gonna lie. I don’t support anybody just to support them.” Pepa also used Aundre as a sounding board for issues that she was having with Egypt and her boyfriend Sam at the time. “Well, I’m just your security,” Aundre responded. “I’ll protect you if anyone comes swinging.”

Pepa’s relationship with Aundre has led to some controversy, however. According to The Blast, Aundre’s ex-wife Jordyn Taylor accused Pepa of flaunting their relationship on Instagram while he is still legally married. Aundre claims that he and Taylor got married in 2016 and separated in January 2018. They have two children together, which has led Aundre to seek joint physical and legal custody of them.

Aundre Is Currently In the Midst of a Custody Battle With His Ex-Wife Jordyn Taylor

Aundre’s refusal to pay spousal support, however, has led Taylor to seek primary physical and legal custody and a desire for Aundre to only get visitation. Taylor explained her stance to The Blast, saying that the bodyguard was physically abusive and left her to raise their son by herself.

“He abandoned me and our one-year-old son and cheated on me with another woman,” she said. “He has not paid any support and I am the victim of domestic violence, and there is currently a TRO in place.”

Taylor Claims That Pepa & Aundre Making Their Relationship Public Has Damaged Her Reputation

“I can’t explain Aundre’s erratic behavior. I believe this is just another stunt for his reality show,” Taylor added. “He has destroyed me and my family on social media and TV. I have been publicly humiliated at my home, work and school.”

In her request for attorney fees, Taylor’s attorney said that Aundre made her look bad in the public eye. “[Mr. Dean] has put my client’s life on display and his affair with a known celebrity is plastered all over social media and news media,” the attorney wrote. “My client has been publicly abused and humiliated to literally millions of people.”