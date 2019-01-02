Presley Gerber, Cindy Crawford’s Son, Arrested: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Presley Walker Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford, was arrested for DUI the day before New Year’s Eve.

He was stopped in Beverly Hills around 4 a.m. on December 30, 2018, after police reportedly caught him speeding, as first reported by TMZ.

Gerber, 19, was released without bail. A court date has not yet been scheduled.

1. Gerber Was Released Several Hours After the Arrest Without Needing to Post Bond

Presley Walker Gerber, 19, was arrested early in the morning on December 30, 2018. According to inmate records with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, officers with the Beverly Hills PD arrested Gerber just before 4 a.m. He was booked about 90 minutes later.

Gerber faces a misdemeanor charge. The stated bail amount was $15,000 but Gerber was not required to post bond. He was released shortly after noon the same day.

2. Police Reportedly Stopped Gerber for Speeding & Performed a Field Sobriety Test After Smelling Alcohol

TMZ, which first reported the arrest and citing law enforcement officials, reported that Gerber was speeding in his Tesla in Beverly Hills. Police pulled him over.

Police told TMZ that Gerber “reeked of booze.” Officers then had Gerber go through a sobriety test.

After he failed the test, police arrested Gerber for DUI.

3. California Has a Zero Tolerance Policy on Underage Drinking & Driving

Nationwide, a driver is considered legally impaired if their blood alcohol content is 0.08 percent or higher. But in the state of California, there is a zero-tolerance policy in place against underage drinking and driving. It is a civil offense.

California law stipulates: “It is unlawful for a person under the age of 21 years who has a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.01 percent or greater, as measured by a preliminary alcohol screening test or other chemical tests, to drive a vehicle.”

The punishment if found guilty is a license suspension of one year. A person who refuses to take a breathalyzer test faces the same punishment. Additional punishments, including jail time, fines or alcohol education programs, may apply depending on how high the blood alcohol content was at the time of the incident.

4. Presley Walker Gerber & Sister Kaia Kicked Off Their Modeling Careers Together; He is Represented By IMG Models

Presley Walker Gerber is on the IMG Models roster. According to his bio on the IMG website, Gerber got his start in the modeling world alongside younger sister Kaia.

Gerber made his editorial debut in 2015. The siblings appeared in a spread for CR Fashion Book in August of that year. He was 16 and Kaia was 13. The spread was called “Kid Royalty.”

Since then, Gerber’s career has expanded dramatically. He has walked in runway shows for clients including Burberry, Tommy Hilfiger, Armani, and Moschino. Gerber has also appeared in advertisements for Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana and Omega Watches.

5. Presley Gerber Was Born in Los Angeles to Models Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber

Presley Walker Gerber was born July 2, 1999, in Los Angeles. His mother is supermodel and actress Cindy Crawford. His father is Rande Gerber, a former model and businessman.

According to his IMG bio, Gerber splits his time between Malibu and New York City.

Gerber is dating fellow model Charlotte D’Alessio. The photo embedded above is from Halloween 2018. They went as Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

