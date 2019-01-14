Quad Webb-Lunceford & Husband’s Divorce Claims on M2Med Reunion

Over the course of this past season of Married to Medicine, viewers have seen Quad Webb-Lunceford and her husband, Dr. Gregory, facing divorce. Previous, there were cheating allegations made against Dr. G. And now, on the reunion episode of Married to Medicine, there are physical abuse claims on both sides. Dr. G alleged that Quad had pulled a knife on him, while she claimed that he had slammed her to the ground.

In September 2018, Quad confirmed to The Daily Dish that she had filed for divorce from her husband. Quad stated, “So I know some of you may be wondering what’s the status of my marriage. It is true. I’m sure you’ve seen it in the blogs. I have filed for divorce, and I have recently relocated.” She continued, “As I was trying to work through things with my husband and I still was hitting a brick wall, I said, ‘He’s not getting it.’ Apparently, that’s giving me a message that he doesn’t want to get it, which means he doesn’t want the marriage.”

Previously, in an interview with The Grio, prior to the divorce filing, Quad voiced that she and her husband had failed at couples’ counseling. Quad revealed, “We’ve done marital counseling and the minute that the counselor wanted to address some things with him he continued to deflect to me so she became very frustrated. Essentially, we got kicked out of counseling. She couldn’t see him. She got that frustrated. My husband is passive aggressive. It was very challenging for him to take a look in the mirror and see what she was saying.”

During the season 5 reunion of Married to Medicine, Dr. G admitted that he had gone into a hotel room with two other women, but he said he did not do anything with them. He also said that one of the women tried to extort him and his wife for money, according to Bravo. The alleged woman is named Jackie Presley and she told AllAboutTheTea that Dr. G had told her that he was single. On the season 6 reunion episode, Dr. G told his fellow male co-stars that what he did, he had done out of anger because he wasn’t getting what he wanted from his marriage.

According to OK! Magazine, Quad told Dr. G on the Married to Medicine season 6 reunion, “I knew the cheating [rumors were] real because you couldn’t even get an erection.”

Prior to the divorce filing, on Married to Medicine, Quad said she felt second to Dr. G’s job. She also stated that she had not felt emotionally supported and that Dr. G was too focused on monetary support, rather than love. According to ET Online, Quad said some fans of the show were blaming her not having children for the demise of her marriage. Quad said, “Us having a child was not something that we continuously talked about day in and day out … There were so many other issues that needed to be talked out before I could even think about having a child. And I wasn’t going to be selfish and do what society says we need to do to have the ‘perfect family’ if things were not right with us. That would’ve been me bringing a child into a home of strife and turmoil.”

The couple was together for 6 years in their marriage and as for what the future holds, Quad stated, “There’s no limit for me. I think that everybody cannot go with you on your journey. Unfortunately, it appears that’s what happened with my marriage.”