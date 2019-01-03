Racing Wives CMT TV Show Cast Spoilers

Racing Wives, CMT’s new reality television show centered around the spouses of several prominent NASCAR drivers and pit crew members, is airing on January 3, and follows the lives of five women living in the “opulent, eye-popping mansions” of Lake Norman, North Carolina.

Three of the principal cast — sisters-in-law Ashley and Samantha Busch and Whitney Ward Dillon — are married to NASCAR drivers Kurt and Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon. Also in the cast are Mariel Lane, Ward Dillon’s best friend, and Amber Balcaen, an aspiring racer from Canada.

The show will have eight, hour-long episodes that are unscripted and will highlight the behind-the-scenes lives of the wives who follow their husbands around the country for 36 races each year, according to USA Today.

Here’s what we know about the cast of Racing Wives.

Samantha Busch

Samantha Busch has been married to NASCAR driver Kyle Busch since December 31, 2010. They have one child together – Brexton Locke Busch – who was born in May, 2015. In November of this year, Busch announced that she suffered a miscarriage, losing a daughter. Busch runs a blog, where she writes about fashion, food, fitness and IVF (in vitro fertilization). She and her husband have publicly shared their IVF story and fertility issues with the world, to help guide other couples through the process and educate the public on the procedure. She writes on her blog: “Going through IVF and openly sharing our journey has led me to this amazing community of people with ties to infertility and IVF.” IVF is a process of fertilization where an egg is combined with sperm outside the body, in vitro.

Ashley Busch

Ashley Busch, wife of NASCAR driver Kurt Busch and sister-in-law to Samantha (see above), is a professional polo player who began riding at age 5, according to Jupiter Magazine. Busch and her husband are friends with Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and recently hopped across the pond to spend a day with the royal family. She and Prince Harry played polo on the same team — the Sentebale St. Regis team — in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club in Windsor in July to raise money for charity. Busch also serves as a brand ambassador and model for the U.S. Polo Assn., a “casually classic” clothing line.

Whitney Ward Dillon

Whitney Dillon married Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon in early December, 2017 at Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina. Dillon is a former NFL cheerleader for the Tennessee Titans and attended UT-Chattanooga on a full academic and athletic scholarship. She sponsors a little girl named Germimia and hopes to one day be able to visit her sponsee in Haiti to meet her in person. According to Fabwag, she looks forward to a successful future and hopes to get her pilots license soon: “I will have finally meet Germimia in Haiti on a mission trip. I’ll have my pilot’s license and I will be working for Monster Energy as a Monster Girl. I will be a legend in the Titans Cheerleader world, and girls will look up to me like they do Brooke Bailey.”

Mariel Lane

Mariel Lane is engaged to NASCAR pit crew member Paul Swan, and the two are set to be married this year. Whitney Dillon recently accompanied Lane to the Bahamas to celebrate her bachelorette party, where the two had some fun in the sun and posted several pictures on Instagram. Lane holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Relations, and Business Communications with a minor in Ballet, according to her bio on Monster Energy. She is also a former NFL cheerleader, and used to cheer with her friend Dillon (above) for the Tennessee Titans. She holds the title of Miss TN World 2015 and blogs with her best friend on for TheBFFBlog, while also traveling the world with Monster Energy on the NASCAR circuit.

Amber Balcaen

Balcaen is an aspiring NASCAR driver who left everything, including her boyfriend, back home in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada to chase her dreams of making a name for herself in the sport. According to her racing bio, Balcaen made Canadian history in 2016 when she became the 1st Canadian female to win a NASCAR Sanctioned race in the USA. She uses her platform as one of the largest female motorsport athletes to inspire and motivate women around the world to pursue their dreams. She plans to compete in the ARCA series and NASCAR K&N Pro Series 2019, and is the President of Amber Balcaen Racing Inc. (ABR).

READ NEXT: Who Is Dr. Bowers on ‘I Am Jazz’: Jazz Jennings’ Doctor

