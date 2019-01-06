Is Rami Malek Dating Lucy Boynton?

If you’re a fan of Mr. Robot, you’re a fan of Rami Malek, but unfortunately for those of you crushing on the actor, he may be off the market.

In April, rumors began to surface that Malek was dating his Bohemian Rhapsody co-star, Lucy Boynton, and the two still seem to be going strong today. Boynton portrays Mary Austin, Malek’s love interest, in the biographical film. The performance earned her a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The actress, 24, was born in New York, and grew up in London. Her father, Graham Boynton, is the Group Travel Editor of the Telegraph Media Group.

In April, an insider told US Weekly, “They met while filming Bohemian Rhapsody in London… He is so into her. He goes and visits her in London all the time.”

In November, Malek and Boynton were seen walking on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. Rami had his armed draped around Lucy as they shopped. Just one month prior, they posed together at the BAFTA screening of Bohemian Rhapsody.

Boynton rose to fame playing young Beatrix Potter in the 2006 film Miss Potter, for which she was nominated for the Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a Feature Film – Supporting Young Actress. She went on to appear in Sing Street as Raphina, as well as Rebel in the Rye, Murder on the Orient Express and Apostle.

On TV, Boynton has acted in Borgia, Endeavor, Law & Order: UK, Life in Squares, and Gypsy.

A 2016 profile on Boynton in Interview Magazine explains that once she had her first experience on Miss Potter, she was bitten by the bug. “It was no longer enough for me to enjoy watching a film; I wanted to play the roles in them. I wanted to feel all those things,” she tells the outlet. “I remember watching that scene in My Girl where Anna Chlumsky cries at a funeral. I would cry with her and be like, ‘Yeah, I think I could do that. I could do a funeral scene.’”

In 2007, Boynton landed a role in the film Ballet Shoes alongside Emma Watson. She also played Margaret Dashwood in the miniseries adaptation of Sense & Sensibility.

Asked about one of the most pivotal roles in her career, Boynton explained, “I think Ballet Shoes was a very pivotal role for me. I was about 14 then, and it was an incredible cast: Eileen Atkins, Victoria Wood, Emilia Fox, Harriet Walters. All these incredible women. Being surrounded by them and being treated more like an adult on set really brought me out of being coddled as the child on set. That role was also one of my bigger roles—my first kind of lead role, so I had a lot more responsibility. It was exhausting, but so rewarding.”

Next, she is slated to appear in the new Ryan Murphy series The Politician, alongside Zoey Deutch.