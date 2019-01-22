How to Listen to Reality Steve’s Podcasts for The Bachelor

Reality Steve, whose real name is Stephen Carbone, is a blogger who covers shows such as The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Tempation Island. Most of his podcasts involve tons of spoilers, recaps and interviews surrounding the reality shows he covers, and fans love it.

He is best known for his coverage of the Bachelor franchise, although he covers other shows as well, including Ex on the Beach, Big Brother, Survivor and several of the Real Housewives shows.

Reality Steve helps connect fans with their favorite reality shows by breaking down the fantasy aspect of television that is created by the producer and editors of the show. He brings in tens of millions of views every month from unique visitors to his site, and has grown a massive following since first launching his site. Unfortunately, his job also comes with plenty of complications, as he has been sued several times for some of the content he covers, including ABC, the network that airs The Bachelor.

“I think publicly they hate me,” he told the Dallas Observer. “I think privately they love me because they know what I do brings attention to their show. None of (the producers) will ever say my name or reference my name, but they know what’s out there.”

If you are a fan of any of the above shows and want to keep up on Reality Steve’s podcasts, check out some of the ways you can follow Steve below:

His Website – RealitySteve.com

The easiest and most obvious way to follow Reality Steve’s podcasts would be to bookmark his website. The website is neatly organized and easy to navigate, with tabs dedicated to the different reality shows Steve covers. He has full interviews with many of the contestants on each of the shows, spoiler podcasts, coverage of the upcoming contestants and reality stars, and much, much more.

Apple Podcasts

You can access many of Reality Steve’s podcasts through Apple Podcasts, dating back to 2017. To listen to an audio podcast, mouse over the title and click “Play.” Open iTunes to download and subscribe to podcasts to keep up on all of his newest material.

Spotify

Similar to the service Apple offers, Spotify also gives you access to Reality Steve’s podcasts, dating as far back as 2016. To access the podcasts, you require a Spotify account, whether the limited “free” account, or the Spotify premium account, with has no ads, offline access and only costs $9.99.

TuneIn, Player FM & Podbay

Different music streaming services such as TuneIn, Player FM, and Podbay all offer Reality Steve podcasts as well, if you aren’t interested in utilizing Apple or Spotify. Most of the services offer a free account, and/or a 30-day trial of their premium services, to avoid any ads or commercial breaks.

