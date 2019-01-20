Regina Hall: Does the ‘Black Monday’ Actress Have a Boyfriend or Husband?

Regina Hall, best known for playing Brenda Meeks in the Scary Movie franchise, will appear in the new Showtime series premiering tonight, Black Monday. The show follows how a group of outsiders took on Wall Street and ultimately crashed the world’s largest financial system. Hall, who appeared in last year’s The Hate U Give, plays Dawn Towner, the only female head trader on Wall Street, not to mention one of the few female traders at the time. She’s a highly educated and highly determined woman who wants to break through the second wave of feminism and the toxic sea of man-children to crash the glass ceiling—and the market—in the process.

Hall has been in the industry for over two decades but has never been known to have a steady boyfriend or husband (though it’s certainly possible the actress keeps her private life private). So does the Girls Trip actress have a current boyfriend or husband? All signs point to no.

In the past, Hall had been romantically linked to actors like Damian Wayans, Chadwick Boseman, and Hill Harper, but trying to decipher fact from rumor-mill fiction is quite a challenge. Harper was quoted simply stating that Hall was “one of the most beautiful, funny, amazing women,” but not much else can be found about the couple’s alleged former relationship.

In 2016, Hall was also linked to her Barbershop: The Next Cut co-star Common. Though rumors circulated for months after the film’s release, the rapper and Academy Award winner shut them all down during an interview with the radio show The Breakfast Club stating, “That’s just my people—that’s just my buddy. We never were in that space—you know, that’s just like somebody I care about as a friend. We worked together and right now I’m just single.”

Though Hall has always been mum about her romantic life, she’s open about the time she almost became a nun. She told Fader that she enjoyed attending Catholic school and found it to be very comforting. Not only did she contemplate becoming a nun in her youth, but she also revisited the idea in 2010. However, different sects have different rules on who can join. Some limit women based on how many sexual partners they’ve had, while others have certain age limitations; Hall found herself to be too old to join. “I thought, ‘What a great life. How could I ever be sad if I’m always in prayer?’ But I was too old.”

Hall still considers herself to be a very spiritual person. “When I was older, I wanted to do it because I find that my happiest places are when I’m in a really spiritual place. It’s almost like the rest of the world becomes background,” she stated.

Hall’s new series Black Monday begins tonight at 10 p.m. on Showtime. She co-stars in the series alongside Don Cheadle, Paul Scheer, and Andrew Rannells. Later this year, the actress can be seen in Little with Issa Rae and Marsai Martin, and Son of Shaft, the sequel to the 2000 version of Shaft.