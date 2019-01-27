Rent Live Cast 2019 Spoilers & Characters in TV Musical

The long-awaited live TV adaptation of the Broadway show “Rent” is finally here. Rent: Live airs on the Fox network from 8 – 11 p.m. ET live/PT time-delayed and even some of the iconic show’s original cast members are set to appear. The cast is filled with familiar faces and the legendary characters from “Rent” have been brought to life, under the direction of Michael Greif and Alex Rudzinski. Read on for the spoilers on the original cast members set to appear, the celebrity cast members and even the minor players in the production.

Rent Live Cast 2019 & Characters

The 2019 cast of Rent: Live is made up of many familiar faces. When it comes to the main cast members and their characters, they include Jordan Fisher as Mark Cohen, Brennin Hunt as Roger Davis, Tinashe as Mimi Marquez, Brandon Victor Dixon as Tom Collins, Valentina as Angel Dumott Schunard, Vanessa Hudgens as Maureen Johnson, Kiersey Clemons as Joanne Jefferson, and Mario as Benjamin “Benny” Coffin III.

Some may recognize Valentina from RuPaul’s Drag Race and others who are fans of live TV productions probably saw Vanessa Hudgens as Rizzo in Grease Live. Recently, Hudgens spoke with Entertainment Weekly about how people can relate to the story of “Rent” today. Hudgens said, “We are all in a time and age where there’s a lot going on in the world and the things that are dealt with in Rent are things that are still being dealt with in our current communities. People are still dealing with AIDs. Gentrification in new cities and rent prices going up is a real thing. There’s props where we’re voting on them to see what’s going to happen. It’s all so relevant.” Another cast member who was in another live TV production is Brandon Victor Dixon, who you may remember from Jesus Christ Superstar Live.

Music star Tinashe, who plays Mimi, recently appeared as a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, while Jordan Fisher, who plays Mark, also has been involved in the DWTS franchise. Not only was he a winner on the show, he has also been on tour with DWTS and is a co-host on the show’s spin-off series Dancing With the Stars Juniors.

Rent Original Cast Spoilers

“Rent” was a Broadway musical hit and some of the original cast members are set to appear in its 2019 TV adaptation. According to Billboard , it looks like Idina Menzel, Taye Diggs, Anthony Rapp, and Daphne Rubin-Vega were recently photographed with the 2019 cast, so they could be some of the originals making appearances. Menzel, who many know from Frozen, originated the role of Maureen, while Rubin-Vega was the original Mimi.

Menzel and Taye Diggs actually met while appearing in the Broadway show together and they went on to get married. Today, they are divorced.

Rent Live Characters & Minor Cast Members

When it comes to some of the more minor players, some of these cast members play multiple roles. For example, Keala Settle, who you may know from The Greatest Showman, as the bearded lady, appears as Roger’s mother and as the “Seasons of Love” soloist. Jennifer Leigh Warren is set to appear as Mark’s Mother, Joanne’s Mother, Sue, and a Homeless Woman. Debra Cardona is playing Mimi’s Mother, Angel’s Mother, and Ali. Matt Saldivar is appearing as both Steve and a Waiter. Alton Fitzgerald White is appearing as Joanne’s Father, J. Elaine Marcos as Alexi Darling, and Bryce Ryness as The Man.

Others in minor roles include Emerson Collins, Fredric Odgaard, Benjamin Douglas Rivera, and Darius Crenshaw. The people who are appearing in the emsemble are Robert Roldan, Morgan Marcell, Khori Petinaud, Mia DeWeese, Fred Odgaard, and Tilly Evans-Krueger. And, the dancers are Hannahlei Cabanilla, Sasha Dominique Mallory, Ty Wells, Jessica Lee Keller, Lenin Fernandez Jr., and Nick Lanzisera.