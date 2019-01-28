WATCH: Rent Live Opening Performance on Fox (VIDEO)

Fox aired its live musical production of the hit musical Rent tonight. The live show was directed by Michael Grief, who directed the original Broadway production of Rent.

Fox’s live musical production stars Vanessa Hudgens as “Maureen Johnson,” Jordan Fisher as “Mark Cohen,” Tinashe as “Mimi Marquez,” Kiersey Clemons as “Joanne Jefferson,” Valentina as “Angel Dumott Schunard,” Brennin Hunt as “Roger Davis,” and Brandon Victor Dixon as “Tom Collins.”

This post will be updated when the complete video becomes available

First shot, Roger — tuning the Fender guitar he hasn't touched in a year. 🎸 #RENT pic.twitter.com/wV5N16XgNb — RENT on FOX (@RENTonFOX) January 28, 2019

The event opened with a performance by Brennin Hunt and Jordan Fisher, as Roger and Mark respectively, in their apartment. A note at the bottom of the screen told viewers that this portion of the production was “previously recorded.” It was later explained by the cast that Brennin Hunt broke his foot during the dress rehearsal the day before, which meant that portions of the show that viewers are watching at home were previously recorded during the dress rehearsal.

📽 Zoom in on Benny calling for the #RENT. pic.twitter.com/XoqxcetolZ — RENT on FOX (@RENTonFOX) January 28, 2019

As the scene progressed, they answered calls from their roommate Collins and their landlord Benny.

As the opening dialogue came to a close, the curtains dropped on a stage surrounded by a live audience and the cast broke out into the show’s title song, “Rent.”

He's writing one great song before he… #RENT pic.twitter.com/yKiR8wkkaM — RENT on FOX (@RENTonFOX) January 28, 2019

Ahead of the live premiere, Fox shared a video clip of one of the cast’s rehearsals for the song “Seasons of Love.” In the video, the core cast stands alongside one another singing the song a cappella. In the film adaptation of the musical, the show begins with an on-stage performance of “Seasons of Love.”