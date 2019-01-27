Rent Live Time & Channel: When Is the Show on TV?

The Broadway musical “Rent” has been transformed into a live TV production titled Rent Live. It has a cast filled with musicians, actors, and Broadway stars. Get the full rundown on what time the show airs, what channel to watch the production on, cast info, and more below.

RENT LIVE TIME & DATE: The Rent: Live special airs on Sunday, January 27, 2019, at the same time as the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Rent: Live is scheduled to air from 8 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 10 p.m. CT. The east coast showing will be live, while the west coast will be tape delayed.

RENT LIVE CHANNEL: Rent: Live airs on the Fox network and it is filmed live at Fox Studios.

RENT LIVE STREAMING: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Rent: Live also has a sneak peek and more live footage available for purchase on Amazon.

RENT LIVE SYNOPSIS: The Xfinity synopsis of Rent: Live reads, “A live production of the Tony Award-winning musical about seven struggling artists in New York’s gritty East Village during a time of great social and political turmoil.”

RENT LIVE SONGS: The full score will not be available until February 1, 2019, according to Bustle, but Apple TV has the full tracklist online. The entire tracklist is actually 44 songs long. Amazon has the Rent: Live soundtrack available for purchase, to also be released on the 1st of February. Fans can pre-order the album.

RENT LIVE CAST 2019: The main cast is made up of Jordan Fisher as Mark Cohen, Brennin Hunt as Roger Davis, Tinashe as Mimi Marquez, Brandon Victor Dixon as Tom Collins, Valentina as Angel Dumott Schunard, Vanessa Hudgens as Maureen Johnson, Kiersey Clemons as Joanne Jefferson, and Mario as Benjamin Coffin III. Supporting characters and actors include Keala Settle as Roger’s Mother, Jennifer Leigh Warren as Mark’s Mother and Joanne’s Mother, Debra Cardona as Mimi’s Mother and Angel’s Mother, Alton Fitzgerald White as Joanne’s Father, and J. Elaine Marcos as Alexi Darling.

RENT LIVE DIRECTORS: The directors for Rent: Live are Michael Greif and Alex Rudzinski. Sonya Tayeh is the choreographer. And, the executive producers of the show are Marc Platt, Adam Siegel, Julie Larson, Allan Larson and Revolution Studios’ Vince Totino, Scott Hemming and Marla Levine.

To follow the show on social media, check out Facebook at RENTonFOX, the Twitter @RENTonFOX and Instragram by following RENTonFOX. To join in on the conversations surrounding the production via social media, use the hashtag #RENT.