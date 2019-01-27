Rent Original Broadway Cast & Characters

Rent Live is here, which means a cast including Vanessa Hudgens, Jordan Fisher, and Keala Settle is about to take the stage for a rockin’ good time.

And as they belt out “Light My Candle” and “You’ll See”, people may begin wondering who the first cast to sing these songs consisted of. Who was part of the Broadway cast that brought these characters to life?

Read on:

Daphne Rubin-Vega as Mimi

Daphne Rubin-Vega originated the role of Mimi Marquez in the Broadway musical. She also starred as Lucy in the Off-Broadway play Jack Goes Boating.

Most recently, she earned a nomination for a Drama Desk Award for her role in Miss You Like Hell.

Anthony Rapp as Mark

Anthony Rapp reprised his role of Mark in the film version of the show, as well as the US tour in 2009. In 1999, he starred as Charlie Brown in the Broadway revival of You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.

In 13 Reasons Why, he played the pastor in the episode, “Bye”.

Jesse L. Martin as Tom Collins

Along with playing Tom Collins in the original Broadway production of Rent, Martin is known for playing Detective Ed Green on Law & Order and Joe West on The Flash.

Adam Pascal as Roger

Pascal played Roger in the 2005 musical version of the film, as well as the Broadway tour of Rent in 2009. In 1998, he played the Emcee in the revival of Cabaret, as well as Huey Calhoun in Broadway’s Memphis.

Next, Pascal is set to appear in Pretty Woman: The Musical.

Idina Menzel as Maureen

Menzel is a singer, actress, and songwriter. In 2003, she played Elphaba in the Broadway musical, Wicked, which won her the Tony Award. She also played Elizabeth Vaughan in the 2014 musical If/Then, which earned her a third Tony nom.

For three years, from 2010 to 2013, Menzel played Shelby Corcoran in Glee. In 2007, she also voiced Nancy in Enchanted.

Fredi Walker as Joanne



Fredi Walker is currently the founder and president of Big Spoon Productions, which produces and directs screenplays and teleplays.

Wilson Jermaine Heredia as Angel

Wilson Jermaine Heredia took home the Tony Award for his role in Rent. He also originated the role on the West End, and in the 2005 film adaptation.