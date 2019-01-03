Robin Thicke & Girlfriend April Love Geary Are Engaged

Robin Thicke and his girlfriend April Love Geary are engaged. According to People Magazine, they announced their engagement before Christmas.

“YES YES 1000 x YES,” Geary captioned a sweet Instagram post after accepting Thicke’s proposal.

Thicke & Geary Have 1 Daughter Together & Another on the Way

The couple is expecting their second child — another daughter — in March. They are already parents to daughter Mia Love, who is 10 months old. March is a very special month for Thicke as his dad’s birthday was on March 1. Alan Thicke passed away in 2016 after suffering a type-A aortic dissection.

On New Year’s Day, Geary shared a picture of her baby bump, cradling her tummy with her engagement ring visible. Giving a nod to the big things ahead, she captioned the pic, “Happy New Year!!!! So excited for 2019.” You can check it out above.

Thicke Was Previously Married & Has 1 Son With His Ex, Paula Patton

Thicke was previously married to actress Paula Patton. The two announced their separation back in early 2014. Thicke and Geary started dating a few months later. The two dated quietly for about a year before taking their relationship public. They made things official at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2015.

Thicke is also a father to Julian Fuego, 8, from his first marriage to Patton.

Things Are Looking up for Thicke in 2019

Thicke is set to have a great 2019. Not only will he welcome another child into his life, but he’s also landed a gig on The Masked Singer — a new television show airing on Fox. Thicke joins Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Nick Cannon on January 2, when the show premieres.