Romeo & Angela Dating Rumors: Are They Back Together?

The romantic tension between Romeo Miller and Angela Simmons has been a huge subplot on Growing Up Hip Hop. While the latter had to deal with the murder of her ex-fiancé Sutton Tennyson last year, there have been hints that she and Miller are interested in renewing their romance. Read on to learn more.

Based on what both parties have said over the past few months, they are not back together. In December, Miller spoke to Page Six about his relationship with Simmons, and he made it clear that he doesn’t want to intrude on her grieving process.

Miller Has Said That He Plans on Taking It Slow With Simmons After Her Ex -Fiancé Was Murdered

“We’re good friends and we got good chemistry, but I am also about respect,” he explained. “She lost somebody, and she definitely got to grieve. I am not a dude to take advantage of that. We cool though. That is one of my good friends. I think people just want to see people like that together in general. But you can’t rush that — whatever happens, happens.”

On the 2019 premiere of Growing Up Hip Hop, however, Miller restated the fact that and Simmons plan on taking it slow. “Like everything has to go back now before it can go forward,” he said. “I just wanna make sure she know that I’m here for her and let her know that I got her back.”

Simmons Has Said That Her Biggest Concern Right Now Is Raising Her Son Sutton Joseph

Simmons explained that she needs Miller to live up his word. “I appreciate it but really be there if you’re gonna be here. When you say those words, if you really mean it… Action means more to me than words nowadays.” She went on to say that she doesn’t have to time to deal with people that are unreliable, and that her biggest concern is raising her son. “I’m not really concerned about dating anyone right now,” she said. “Like, I’m more worried about my son and just what’s best for him.”

On the latest episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, Miller and Simmons get into a personal conversation about the latter’s sex life. “I know Rom for quite some time so he always teases me it’s just how our relationship is,” Simmons reveals. The friends get a little self care after Simmons says that Miller has been working too hard. Their conversation promptly turns toward whether or not Simmons has been seeing anyone. “How many penises have you had?” he asks, to which Simmons replies: “I am appalled.” Watch the sneak peak below.

Growing Up Hip Hop airs at 8/7 c on weTV.