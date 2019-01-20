Hallmark’s ‘Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness‘: Cast, Where Filmed & Details

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is kicking off a brand new series of mystery movies based around the character Ruby Herring. Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness premieres tonight, Sunday, January 20, at 9 p.m. Eastern. The movie will then air reruns on Tuesday, January 22 at 5 p.m. Eastern, January 26 at 9 p.m., February 12 at 9 p.m., and February 24 at 5 p.m. Read on to learn more about this new series. Have any comments or questions about the movie? Chat with the author of this article on Twitter.

The new series stars Taylor Cole and Stephen Huszar. The synopsis reads: “When consumer news reporter, Ruby Herring stumbles onto a murder, the intrepid redhead inadvertently discovers a knack for crime solving. With the reluctant help of a handsome detective, Ruby finds a new career covering crime.”

The Movie Was Filmed in Vancouver

Ruby Herring Mysteries was filmed in Vancouver, Canada. A number of cast Instagram posts from the filming reveal the location.

Alyson Walker shared this photo from Vancouver, British Columbia during the filming:

Mig Macario shared this photo in Vancouver. It looks like the cast had a lot of fun filming.

And here’s another behind-the-scenes photo.

Ruby Herring Mysteries Cast Details

Taylor Cole stars as Ruby.

Her many previous credits include Falling for You, One Winter Weekend, The Originals, Christmas Festival of Ice, Salvation, 1st Born, The Art of Us, Christmas in Homestead, My Summer Prince, Appetite for Love, Impastor, Supernatural, The Event, and much more.

Stephen Huszar stars as the detective, Jake Killian.

His previous credits include The Cradle Will Fall, Paradise Falls, Corner Gas, Smallville, Milton’s Secret, 30 Days of Night, Faces in the Crowd, Ferocious, The Flash, Fringe, Continuum, Supernatural, and much more.

Shawn Christian stars as John Herring.

Christian’s many credits include Las Vegas (Josh), As the World Turns (Mike Kasnoff), Boston Legal, Crossing Jordan, 12 Miles of Bad Road, Friends, Will & Grace, The Drew Carey Show, Ellen, Becker, Coupling, Summerland, Undercover Christmas, CSI, Shark, Spy Girl, and more.

Karen Holness (pictured above) stars as Angela Birchman. Her credits include The 100 (Blythe Ann), Travelers (Samantha), A Twist of Christmas, Sacred Lies, Corner Gas Animated, The Crossing, Secret Millionaire, The Christmas Train, Finding Santa, Woman on the Run, Every Christmas Has a Story, Framed for Murder (Carol), Garage Sale Mystery (Caroline), Lucifer, Make It Pop (Diona), Cashing In (Liz), Fringe (Diana Broyles), jPod (Gordina), Out of Order, and more.

Matthew Kevin Anderson (pictured above) stars as Frank Young. His credits include The Magicians, The Murders, All of My Heart (Andy), Supernatural, Travelers (Derek), The Arrangement (Nic), Impastor (Det. Lovello), Motive, Gourmet Detective, Family for Christmas, Stolen Daughter, Tomorrowland, iZombie, The Killing, Random Encounters, and much more.

Debra Donohue (pictured above) stars as Bonnie Herring. Her credits include Tide Waters, Supernatural, I Am Victor, The L Word, Love Sick, Under One Roof, Dark Water, and more.

Alyson Walker (pictured above) stars as Charlotte Herring, Ruby’s sister. Her credits include Demon X, Gingerbread Romance, Burning Kiss, La Buena, Adam: The Mirror, Wonderland, Flatmates, Kittens of Woodlake, and more.

Mig Macario (pictured above) stars as Derek Saylor. His credits include Criminal Minds, Once Upon a Time (Bashful), Shut Eye, Garage Sale Mystery, Second Chance, All Things Valentine, Fairly Legal, Sanctuary, The Troop, Fringe, Less than Kind, Everest, Human Cargo, and more.

Melissa Bradsen stars as Sue.

Ash Lee stars as Craig Powers. His credits include Project Mc2 (Charles), A Million Little Things, Chesapeake Shores, The Romeo Section, Proof, Backstrom, Arrow, Motive, V, and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Stellina Rusich (Sugar Albert)

Jovanna Burke (Megan Montrose)

Todd Matthews (Kevin Lane)

Todd Thomson (Sam Albert)

Jaime Callica (Vic Anderson)

Anna Galvin (Ellie Bluth)

James Kot (Tommy Madden)

Darla Fay (Marian Rabbel)

Lauren Bradley (Nicole Wellworth)

Mat Lo (Reverend)

Stephi Chin-Salvo (Fan)

