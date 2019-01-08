Ryan Bowers: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ryan Bowers, an up-and-coming rapper from San Diego, was shot by police while he was armed with a knife on January 3. The incident occurred in the Midway neighborhood of the city. Authorities spoke publicly about the incident on January 7, according to Fox San Diego. Police Lieutenant Anthony Dupree told the media that police were called to a home on Cauby Street at around 9:45 p.m. after there had been reports of a disturbance.

A person at that home told police they had managed to wrestle a knife away from Bowers, 23. The person said Bowers had already used that knife to slash his own throat. When officers arrived at the home, a family member allowed them inside where they confronted Bowers. Lt. Dupree says that’s when Bowers produced another knife and pointed it at police. This led officers to open fire. Bowers was hit in the upper body, reports Fox San Diego.

Bowers rushed to a local hospital where he is described as being in life-threatening condition. The officer who shot Bowers has been named as Matthew Steinbach, a six-year veteran of the force, reports KGTV. Officials have said that Bowers ignored officer instructions to back up and that Steinbach opened fire as he feared for his safety. Three officers were present during the incident. Bowers, 23, is said to be in life-threatening condition. The rapper is signed to Nick Cannon’s record label.

1. Nick Cannon Has Described the Shooting as ‘Hurting’ His Heart

On his official Instagram page, Nick Cannon said that Bowers shooting “honestly hurts my heart.” Cannon says that he is “requesting prayers and positive energy for my young guy.” In the lengthy post, Cannon goes on to describe Bowers as “one of the most talented and gifted youngsters I’ve ever met but more importantly one of the most resilient and strong spirits I’ve personally witnessed.” Cannon said that Bowers has had a “troubled and haunted journey.” Cannon adds that he had no idea about Bowers’ problems when he first met him because the San Diego rapper was always smiling.

Cannon goes on, “The kid could do it all, but like most of us he had his own demons and darkness that he struggled with. We would often talk about God and Spirituality and he got to a place where it all was confusing for him and he couldn’t trust anyone. I told him I would always have his back and would be there for him so when I got the call today that he slit his throat and then immediately after the San Diego police shot him numerous times.” Cannon concludes by saying, “I love you my dude! I know you are going to pull through.”

Bowers told OC Weekly that he first came to Cannon’s attention when his friend, Ryan Anthony, was interning for Cannon. Anthony was playing Bowers’ material, Cannon heard it and asked to meet Bowers. Bowers said Cannon brought him to Los Angeles the following day where the MTV star was described as being “super interested” in Bowers.

2. Bowers Appeared on MTV’s ‘Made’ in 2010

Bowers gained his first national exposure in 2010 when he appeared on MTV’s show “Made.” During the episode, Bowers was coached on how to become a rapper by New York artist Homeboy Sandman. By the end of his time on the show, Bowers was allowed to perform one of his raps on MTV. Bowers told Complex in 2015 how he got on the show saying, “They were doing an audition at my school. Everyone was like ‘you should audition!’ It was a thing you had to sign up for weeks in advance, but I got a form that day and they let me audition. I wrote a 16 [bar rap verse] and filled out the paperwork, and told them my story. They were super interested.” Although Bowers did not speak fondly of his time on the show, saying that he felt as though the producers were setting him to fail by giving him such short windows with which to come up with original material.

Bowers told OC Weekly in an April 2015 about what happened after the show wrapped, “Well, the show ultimately got me so embarrassed that I was like “F*** that, I’m not going to be known as ‘The Made Kid.'” Bowers went on to remark that he was aware early on that the sophisticated studios he was allowed to use while associated with MTV, were not going to be available to him after the show wrapped. Bowers went on to say that he then was forced to teach himself how to use sound editing software in his bedroom alone. During the same interview, Bowers described how supportive his parents were of his career choice, particularly his mother. Bowers said, “My mom would always come out to shows. She was on another level and would expect a lot more. I have a show tonight, she’s trying to come. My mom is way more turnt up than me.”

3. In 2015, Bowers Was Diagnosed as Having a Tumor in His Chest

In 2015, Bowers told OC Weekly that he had been diagnosed as having a tumor in his chest. Bowers said it was diagnosed after he had attended a party and his heart “was going crazy.” Bowers described the pain he was feeling as being like a cracked rib.

Bowers told the website, “The biopsy is next. I met with an orthopedic surgeon, and the next step is the biopsy. After that, regardless of the biopsy, I’m going to have a gnarly surgery. I’m supposed to have that done ASAP, but they’re waiting on my insurance to approve it.” In the lyrics for his song, “Premier,” Bowers says, “Shout out to all the f***ing drugs that, provide my stress. Try to save up to get this tumor off my chest, My dad just had surgery while I was at tour, Grateful to have a dad, some don’t when they’re born.”

4. Bowers Latest Music Was Uploaded to SoundCloud in December 2018

Ryan Bowers’ last music was uploaded to SoundCloud in December 2018, a month before he was shot by the police. A GoFundMe page has been set up by Bowers’ friends to help to raise money for his recovery. The page reads in part, “Ryan has been going through his toughest times for the past few years. He is extremely talented and passionate about what he does, But has too much stress to be able to focus on what he loves; Music.”

The fundraising page goes on to say that “Ryan has spent the past two years rebuilding himself and trying to get on the right path.” Bowers’ father is described as a positive influence on the rapper. Recently, the page says, Bowers had been able to rent out his own space to create his own music studio. The goal of the page has been set at $10,000.

5. In September 2018, Bowers Posted a Photo of Mac Miller to Instagram

On September 9, 2018, Bowers posted a photo of Mac Miller to Instagram with the caption, “Sometimes I wonder who the f*** I am.” Two days before that post, Miller was found dead of a drug overdose at his home in Studio City, Los Angeles. The coroner’s office determined that Miller died of an accidental drug overdose after he consumed fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.

