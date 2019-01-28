SAG Awards 2019 Presenters: Who Is Presenting This Year?

Tonight is the 2019 SAG Awards and there are a ton of A-list stars and performers lined up to be presenters. It is an event that honors both film and television, which means that Hollywood stars across the board will gather for the big night. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET live/5 p.m. PT, on the TBS and TNT networks. So, tune in to see some of the most major stars pick up awards.

Now let’s get into who the presenters are …

Actor Alan Alda is being honored with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award and the person who is presenting is Hollywood favorite Tom Hanks. Many know Alda from the hit series M*A*S*H and he told The Hollywood Reporter that when the opportunity first presented itself, he wasn’t sure he wanted to take the M*A*S*H gig. Alda revealed, “When I got the script, I wasn’t sure I wanted to do it. I was making a movie [The Glass House] at the Utah State Prison, and I told [producers] Gene Reynolds and Larry Gelbart that I wanted to meet with them beforehand to make sure it wasn’t going to be high jinks at the front. But by the time I got back from Utah, it was pushing it to the last minute. We met in a coffee shop until 1 in the morning the night before we began rehearsals. We all agreed that although it was a comedy, we wanted it to reflect the lives of real people.”

SAG Awards 2019 Presenters

The other awards for the evening will be presented by many stars who are pulling double duty as both presenters and nominees. Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are both set to present and they are nominated for several awards for A Star Is Born. Rami Malek, who starred as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, is also one of tonight’s presenters.

Additional presenters include Awkwafina, Alec Baldwin, Angela Bassett, Matt Bomer, Chadwick Boseman, Laverne Cox, Henry Golding, Ben Hardy, Ken Jeong, Adam Driver, Sam Elliott, Gwilym Lee, Richard Madden, Ricky Martin, Tracy Morgan, Chris Pine, Keri Russell, Joe Mazzello, John David Washington, Constance Wu, and Michelle Yeoh.

Megan Mullally is tonight’s host.

No performers are set to take the stage tonight for individual performances.

The 2019 SAG Awards air at the same time as the long-awaited live TV event, Rent: Live. The musical special is a television adaptation of the iconic hit Broadway musical and some of the original cast members are set to make cameos in the production. Some of the stars who are involved in the show include Vanessa Hudgens, Brandon Victor Dixon, Tinashe, and Jordan Fisher. Rent: Live airs on the Fox network, running from 8 – 11 p.m. ET live/PT time delayed.