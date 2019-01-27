SAG Awards 2019 Time and Channel

Tonight is the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, more commonly known as the SAG Awards. The event celebrates achievements in both television and film, bringing together some of the biggest stars in Hollywood today. This year, the SAG Awards air on multiple channels and we have all the details on what time the show starts, what channels it airs on, how to watch the show online, who is presenting, the nominees and more. Read on below.

SAG AWARDS 2019 TIME AND DATE: The 2019 SAG Awards air from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/5 – 8 p.m. CT/7 – 9 p.m. PT, on January 27, 2019. The show airs live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.

SAG AWARDS 2019 CHANNELS: The SAG Awards this year air on TBS and TNT.

SAG AWARDS 2019 HOST: Megan Mullally, who many know as Karen Walker from Will & Grace, is the host of the awards show.

SAG AWARDS 2019 LIVE STREAM: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of TNT on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including TNT. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

TNT is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

SAG AWARDS 2019 LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD RECIPIENT: Actor Alan Alda is taking home this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award and Tom Hanks will present him with the honor, according to Entertainment Tonight.

SAG AWARDS 2019 PRESENTERS: In addition to Tom Hanks, this year’s presenters include Awkwafina, Alec Baldwin, Angela Bassett, Matt Bomer, Chadwick Boseman, Bradley Cooper, Laverne Cox, Lady Gaga, Henry Golding, Ben Hardy, Ken Jeong, Adam Driver, Sam Elliott, Gwilym Lee, Richard Madden, Rami Malek, Ricky Martin, Tracy Morgan, Chris Pine, Keri Russell, Joe Mazzello, John David Washington, Constance Wu, and Michelle Yeoh.

SAG AWARDS 2019 NOMINEES: When it comes to some of the biggest award nominees, read on for the nominations in the main categories.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale – Vice as Dick Cheney

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born as Jackson Maine

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody as Freddie Mercury

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book as Frank “Tony Lip” Vallelonga

John David Washington – BlacKkKlansman as Ron Stallworth

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns as Mary Poppins

Glenn Close – The Wife as Joan Castleman

Olivia Colman – The Favourite as Queen Anne

Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born as Ally Maine

Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me? as Lee Israel

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali – Green Book as Don Shirley

Timothée Chalamet – Beautiful Boy as Nic Sheff

Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman as Flip Zimmerman

Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born as Bobby Maine

Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me? as Jack Hock

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams – Vice as Lynne Cheney

Emily Blunt – A Quiet Place as Evelyn Abbott

Margot Robbie – Mary Queen of Scots as Queen Elizabeth I

Emma Stone – The Favourite as Abigail Hill

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite as Sarah Churchill

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Crazy Rich Asians

A Star Is Born

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso as Pablo Picasso

Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story as Andrew Cunanan

Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal as Jeremy Thorpe

Anthony Hopkins – King Lear as Lear

Bill Pullman – The Sinner as Harry Ambrose

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Amy Adams – Sharp Objects as Camille Preaker

Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora as Tilly Mitchell

Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects as Adora Crellin

Penélope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story as Donatella Versace

Emma Stone – Maniac as Annie Landsberg

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman – Ozark as Marty Byrde

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us as Randall Pearson

Joseph Fiennes – The Handmaid’s Tale as Commander Fred Waterford

John Krasinski – Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan as Jack Ryan

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul as Jimmy McGill

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Julia Garner – Ozark as Ruth Langmore

Laura Linney – Ozark as Wendy Byrde

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale as June Osborne / Offred

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve as Eve Polastri

Robin Wright – House of Cards as Claire Underwood

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method as Norman Newlander

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method as Sandy Kominsky

Bill Hader – Barry as Barry Berkman / Barry Block

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Abe Weissman

Henry Winkler – Barry as Gene Cousineau

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Susie Myerson

Alison Brie – GLOW as Ruth Wilder

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Miriam “Midge” Maisel

Jane Fonda – Grace and Frankie as Grace Hanson

Lily Tomlin – Grace and Frankie as Frankie Bergstein