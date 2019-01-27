SAG Awards 2019 Time and Channel

Tonight is the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, more commonly known as the SAG Awards. The event celebrates achievements in both television and film, bringing together some of the biggest stars in Hollywood today. This year, the SAG Awards air on multiple channels and we have all the details on what time the show starts, what channels it airs on, how to watch the show online, who is presenting, the nominees and more. Read on below.
SAG AWARDS 2019 TIME AND DATE: The 2019 SAG Awards air from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/5 – 8 p.m. CT/7 – 9 p.m. PT, on January 27, 2019. The show airs live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.
SAG AWARDS 2019 CHANNELS: The SAG Awards this year air on TBS and TNT.
SAG AWARDS 2019 HOST: Megan Mullally, who many know as Karen Walker from Will & Grace, is the host of the awards show.
SAG AWARDS 2019 LIVE STREAM: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of TNT on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:
In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including TNT. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.
If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).
TNT is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.
If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.
SAG AWARDS 2019 LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD RECIPIENT: Actor Alan Alda is taking home this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award and Tom Hanks will present him with the honor, according to Entertainment Tonight.
SAG AWARDS 2019 PRESENTERS: In addition to Tom Hanks, this year’s presenters include Awkwafina, Alec Baldwin, Angela Bassett, Matt Bomer, Chadwick Boseman, Bradley Cooper, Laverne Cox, Lady Gaga, Henry Golding, Ben Hardy, Ken Jeong, Adam Driver, Sam Elliott, Gwilym Lee, Richard Madden, Rami Malek, Ricky Martin, Tracy Morgan, Chris Pine, Keri Russell, Joe Mazzello, John David Washington, Constance Wu, and Michelle Yeoh.
SAG AWARDS 2019 NOMINEES: When it comes to some of the biggest award nominees, read on for the nominations in the main categories.
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale – Vice as Dick Cheney
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born as Jackson Maine
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody as Freddie Mercury
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book as Frank “Tony Lip” Vallelonga
John David Washington – BlacKkKlansman as Ron Stallworth
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns as Mary Poppins
Glenn Close – The Wife as Joan Castleman
Olivia Colman – The Favourite as Queen Anne
Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born as Ally Maine
Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me? as Lee Israel
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali – Green Book as Don Shirley
Timothée Chalamet – Beautiful Boy as Nic Sheff
Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman as Flip Zimmerman
Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born as Bobby Maine
Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me? as Jack Hock
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams – Vice as Lynne Cheney
Emily Blunt – A Quiet Place as Evelyn Abbott
Margot Robbie – Mary Queen of Scots as Queen Elizabeth I
Emma Stone – The Favourite as Abigail Hill
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite as Sarah Churchill
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Crazy Rich Asians
A Star Is Born
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie
Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso as Pablo Picasso
Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story as Andrew Cunanan
Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal as Jeremy Thorpe
Anthony Hopkins – King Lear as Lear
Bill Pullman – The Sinner as Harry Ambrose
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie
Amy Adams – Sharp Objects as Camille Preaker
Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora as Tilly Mitchell
Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects as Adora Crellin
Penélope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story as Donatella Versace
Emma Stone – Maniac as Annie Landsberg
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman – Ozark as Marty Byrde
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us as Randall Pearson
Joseph Fiennes – The Handmaid’s Tale as Commander Fred Waterford
John Krasinski – Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan as Jack Ryan
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul as Jimmy McGill
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Julia Garner – Ozark as Ruth Langmore
Laura Linney – Ozark as Wendy Byrde
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale as June Osborne / Offred
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve as Eve Polastri
Robin Wright – House of Cards as Claire Underwood
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method as Norman Newlander
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method as Sandy Kominsky
Bill Hader – Barry as Barry Berkman / Barry Block
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Abe Weissman
Henry Winkler – Barry as Gene Cousineau
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Susie Myerson
Alison Brie – GLOW as Ruth Wilder
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Miriam “Midge” Maisel
Jane Fonda – Grace and Frankie as Grace Hanson
Lily Tomlin – Grace and Frankie as Frankie Bergstein