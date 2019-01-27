How to Watch the SAG Awards Live Red Carpet Online

Tonight is the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, where celebrity nominees and presenters come together to celebrate the best in this year’s TV and film. Black Panther and A Star Is Born are two top film nominees, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Handmaid’s Tale are both heavily nominated.

Instead of a red carpet, the SAG Awards will roll out a “silver carpet” for their stars to showcase their designer outfits for the night and engage in press interviews. The silver carpet is commemorative of the award ceremony’s “silver anniversary” (25 years). Reynolds Wrap will be rolling out the carpet as its sponsor since the silver color matches the aluminum foil product the brand is known for.

How to Watch Live Online

Join us on the red carpet LIVE! 📺 Tune in tomorrow at 2:30pm PT for the #sagawards pre-show on PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT Red Carpet Live: 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards 🌟 pic.twitter.com/HynkdrifAq — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 27, 2019

According to the SAG Awards’ website, People and Entertainment Weekly have partnered with TNT to host the official red carpet live stream, which they are calling the “pre-show.” This partnership provides multiple options for viewers to live stream the event online at home.

Starting at 5:30pm ET, PeopleTV will begin their free red carpet live stream here. In addition, the coverage can alternatively be streamed through TNT, SAGAwards.com, People.com, and EW.com.

The red carpet can also be viewed via social platforms. SAGAwards.org informs that some of those options include “Facebook (PEOPLE, EW, PeopleTV, InStyle, TNT, TBS), Twitter (PEOPLE, EW, PeopleTV, TNT, TBS) and YouTube (PEOPLE, TNT),” adding that “PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly will post socially throughout the evening using the hashtag #SAGAwardsLive.”

ET has announced that they will also be live-streaming the silver carpet, as well as blogging the event with live updates throughout the night. Nischelle Turner and Keltie Knight will be on the carpet to host as their coverage streams on ET Live.

What to Expect

Since the SAG Awards themselves do not begin until 8pm ET, that means there will be at least a couple of hours of red carpet coverage ahead of the ceremony. The hosts for the event come from PeopleTV: JD Heyman, Jeremy Parsons, Lola Ogunnaike, and Andrea Boehlke. They promise additional commentary about the nominees from Turner Classic Movie’s primetime host Ben Mankiewicz.

On the silver carpet, expect to see nominees including Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Alison Brie (GLOW), Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace), Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born), and Timothee Chalamet (Beautiful Boy). The award presenters, such as Tom Hanks, will also walk the carpet and stop to pose for photos; the host of tonight’s awards Megan Mullally will also be on the carpet with her husband, actor Nick Offerman.

In addition to celebrity appearances and interviews, they were also be announcing one of the awards during the pre-show event. The television and film winners for “Outstanding Action Performances by Stunt Ensembles” will be announced by Yvonne Strahovski and Harry Shum Jr. (who has been appointed this year’s “SAG Awards Ambassador”).

Tune in to the red carpet live stream pre-show at 5:30pm ET, and watch the 25th Annual SAG Awards at 8pm ET, 5pm PT.