‘Schitt’s Creek’ Season 5 Premiere Time and Channel

Schitt’s Creek returns tonight with the premiere of its fifth season. If you’re looking to check into the Rosebud Motel to see what the Rose family is up to, the new season starts at 10 p.m. only on Pop.

Schitt’s Creek is a half-hour single-camera comedy series co-created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy. When absurdly wealthy video store magnate Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy), his soap-star wife Moira (Catherine O’Hara) and their two twenty-something children—hipster gallerist David (Daniel Levy) and career socialite Alexis (Annie Murphy)—suddenly find themselves broke, they have no choice but to move to Schitt’s Creek, a small backwoods town Johnny once bought as a joke. With their pampered lives quickly become a part of the past, the Roses must face their humiliating hardship and figure out what it means to be a family, all within the unfamiliarity of their new home.

In the premiere episode entitled “The Crowening,” Moira is in Bosnia filming the Crows movie that she hopes will revive her acting career, while David attempts to take his relationship with Patrick to new heights—literally. After Alexis shows faux concern that her brother’s relationship is heading toward “snoozetown” she invites her sibling and his boyfriend Patrick to join her and Ted on their latest “adventure date.”

The Roses are back with more love and more laughs. New season of #SchittsCreek premieres January 16 on @PopTV. pic.twitter.com/3aNOqc0rI1 — Schitt's Creek (Pop) (@SchittsCreekPop) December 20, 2018

In addition to its four mainstays, other returning cast members include Chris Elliott as Roland Schitt, the mayor; Jennifer Robertson as Jocelyn Schitt, the mayor’s wife; Emily Hampshire as Stevie Budd, the motel owner; Tim Rozon as Mutt Schitt; Sarah Levy as Twyla Sands, the diner waitress; and Dustin Milligan as Ted Mullens, the town’s veterinarian.

Fans of Levy and OHara’s SCTV work or the duo’s work with Christopher Guest (A Mighty Wind, Best in Show) should be sure to tune in. While the riches-to-rags story may have been done before, Levy and O’Hara elevate the material and their characters to an all-time absurdist high. When Levy and his son were creating the show and building out its universe, Eugene Levy told the Los Angeles Times that they always had O’Hara in mind to play the ego-maniac soap star, Moira Rose.

“We work the same way, Catherine and I,” Levy said. “We’ve spent our lives in comedy, and yet I don’t think either one of us think of ourselves as funny people. We love to get into characters that are credible, real, grounded. It isn’t just, ‘Wouldn’t it be great to work with Catherine?’ You’re working with the person who really does this kind of work well.”

“He just doesn’t like to meet new people,” O’Hara quipped in return.

Vinon Minay of the Toronto Star wrote that the show “is not just a welcome addition to prime time: it is one of the best CBC comedies in years.” The Los Angeles Times‘s Robert Lloyd had a similar take calling the series “very funny, beautifully played, sometimes touching and, though its premise is familiar—rich family loses money—quite its own animal.”

Schitt’s Creek starts tonight at 10 p.m. and will air every Wednesday on Pop. Season 5 is slated to air 14 episodes.