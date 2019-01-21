Sex and the City 3 Rumors: Will There Be Another Movie?

If you’re one of Sarah Jessica Parker’s 5 million followers on Instagram, you may have taken note of her most recent post. It’s a clip of her Sex and the City character, Carrie Bradshaw, strutting through the streets of Manhattan clad in a vintage, Madonna-esque outfit.

The caption reads, “My old friend. She is making a brief reappearance. Partnering with a great brand and supporting a cause we all care about. More to come.” What could this mean? Is it possible there’s going to be a third installment of the Sex and the City films? All signs point to “no”.

The video’s caption suggests that whatever partnership SJP is talking about is charity related. And with the #Pouritforward tagline, we’re all guessing what that charity or brand partnership could be. For now, we’ll have to wait to see what else Parker posts to her social media accounts.

As the post certainly screams charity or brand partnership, it’s highly unlikely this means a third Sex and the City movie. There was, although, a time when that was looking like it was going to happen. But according to Revelist, there were issues with script, salary, and Kim Cattrall wasn’t too keen on reprising her role as Samantha Jones for a third film.

In an interview with Justin Andrew Miller of the Origins podcast, Parker said, “We negotiated in good faith… We wanted it to be a place that felt good to everybody, and if we were aware that contractually there were any issues, we hope that they were settled, because we wanted Kim to be there.”

Once claims that Cattrall had too many “outrageous demands” that needed to be met for a third film surfaced, the actress refused the sentiments. She took to Twitter with a post that read, “Woke 2 a @MailOnline 💩storm! The only ‘DEMAND’ I ever made was that I didn’t want to do a 3rd film….& that was back in 2016.”

Woke 2 a @MailOnline 💩storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film….& that was back in 2016 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) September 29, 2017

Parker had previously confirmed that they were not moving forward with the third film, telling Extra in an interview, “It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for the audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”

And what is Parker working on these days? In November it was revealed that her HBO comedy Divorce was renewed for a third season. The show stars SJP and Thomas Haden Church as a middle-aged divorcing couple. It premiered on HBO on October 9, 2016.