‘Sex Education’ Release Time: When Will the Gillian Anderson Show Be on Netflix?

Gillian Anderson’s new show Sex Education is set to premiere on January 11, but what time will the series hit Netflix?

Generally, Netflix content becomes available around 3 a.m. ET on the show’s set release date. Although the streaming giant throws the occasional curveball for some of its highly anticipated content (think: Orange is the New Black or Arrested Development), this schedule should be the case for Sex Ed. What time you can watch the show will depend on what time zone you’re in.

Gillian Anderson in Sex Education has got me feeling some type of way. pic.twitter.com/jHrPdlZHAI — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) January 4, 2019

Release Times in the U.S. (January 11)

12:01 a.m. Pacific

1:01 a.m. Mountain

2:01 a.m. Central

3:01 a.m. Eastern

10:01 p.m. Honolulu (January 10)

11:01 p.m. Alaska (January 10)

Release Times Outside of the U.S. (January 11)

5:01 p.m. Queensland

6:01 p.m. Eastern Daylight AU

5:31 p.m. South Australia

4:31 p.m. Northern Territory

3:01 p.m. Western Australia

8:01 p.m. New Zealand

7:01 a.m. GMT

9:01 a.m. Central European Time

4:01 p.m. Japan/South Korea

2:01 p.m. Indochina Time

11:01 a.m. Gulf Standard Time

3:01 p.m. China/Philippines/Malaysia

10:01 a.m. Eastern Europe Summer Time

What is Sex Education About?

Set in a fictional English town, 16-year-old Otis is a well-educated, awkward high school kid who’s overloaded with his sex therapist mother’s constant sex chats. When his life at home hits the rumor mill at school, he decides to harness it for good, setting up a sex therapy clinic of his own. With help from rebel Maeve, Otis hopes to rise in popularity all while navigating the unsettling world of teenage sexuality. Like any good coming-of-age tale, Otis learns about himself and seeks out his own help, as well. The British series looks like it’ll be super cringe-worthy in the best possible way.

What are Critics Saying About Sex Education?

Early reviews are in and so far, critical reaction has been positive. Kristen Baldwin from Entertainment Weekly praised the show’s mix of teen-sex tropes and empathy writing, “It should be noted that most of the series is written by [Laurie] Nunn and/or other female writers, so yes, Otis could be considered an idealized version of male enlightenment — a beacon of Positive Masculinity who’ll render toxic dudes extinct. To that I say, it’s about bloody time.”

The Hollywood Reporter also gave a positive review. “It’s an escape that viewers are likely to relish as well, at least in the lighter moments — and when Sex Education gets heavy, its messages are usually about the importance of self-affirmation and the necessity of proper communication and understanding. They’re lessons surely worth heeding,” wrote Daniel Fienberg.

Who’s in the Cast?

Ender’s Game‘s Asa Butterfield stars as son Otis to Anderson’s sexually educated mom and therapist. The show also co-stars newbies Ncuti Gatwa as Otis’s friend Eric, Chaneil Kular as Anwar, and Emma Mackey as the clinic’s mastermind Maeve. Kedar Williams-Stirling, Aimee-Lou Wood, and Connor Swindells also star as some of Otis’s classmates.

Shot in Wales, England, the series was written by Laurie Nunn, executive produced by Jamie Campbell, and co-executive produced by Sian Robins-Grace. It’s a production of Eleven Film for Netflix and was directed by Ben Taylor (Catastrophe) and Kate Herron.

