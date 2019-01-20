Shameless Season 9 Premiere: Date, Time & Channel

Shameless, season nine returns to Showtime on January 20 at 9 p.m. EST. The second half of the season will feature seven episodes, bringing season 9 up to 14 episodes – the longest season yet.

The U.S. version of Shameless is based on the British Channel 4 comedy of the same name which aired from 2004 to 2013. The ninth season will air every Sunday for the next seven weeks until the season wraps up. This season, two of the show’s main characters Emmy Rossum, who plays Fiona Gallagher, and Cameron Monaghan, who portrays Fiona’s younger brother Ian, announced they were leaving the series.

Check out a recap of the first half of the season below, but BEWARE! SPOILERS AHEAD.

For those who need a quick recap of season nine, checkout the synopsis, per Deadline, below:

In season nine, political fervor hits the South Side and the Gallaghers take justice into their own hands. A few highlights — Frank (Macy) sees financial opportunity in campaigning and decides to give voice to the underrepresented South Side working man. Fiona (Rossum) tries to build on her success with her apartment building and takes an expensive gamble hoping to catapult herself into the upper echelon. Lip (Jeremy Allen White) distracts himself from the challenges of sobriety by taking in Eddie’s niece, Xan (Amirah Johnson). Ian (Cameron Monaghan) faces the consequences of his crimes as the Gay Jesus movement takes a destructive turn.

Season nine, episode seven, titled “Down Like the Titanic,” left off with Fiona in a bad place following a drunk-driving car wreck after she found out that her long-term boyfriend Ford was married. Fiona’s life is once again spiraling out of control, and she looks like she’s on a crash-course to falling back into season four-Fiona, who became a felon and sat in jail after her youngest brother Liam nearly overdosed on her cocaine.

Fiona ended up pretty badly injured following a hit-and-run car accident, so Debs tries to help her get back on her feet, while also hatching an insane plan to get back at Ford for lying to Fiona about being married. By the way – if you haven’t seen what they do, you’re in for a treat! Fiona ends up having to sell her building, basically leaving her with nothing and forcing her to move back to the Gallagher household.

As for the rest of the Shameless crew: Carl’s girlfriend Kelly is helping him get into West Point, Kev and V decide to adopt a child, Frank takes over the care of bipolar Ingrid, Lip has a new girlfriend and Ian was booked into prison, where he is reunited with Mickey.

The episode ends with a drunk, sad Fiona sitting on the lawn and downing a liter of vodka while throwing herself a “welcome home” party.

Episode eight, titled “The Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From The Tree,” shows Fiona’s downward spiral deepening, while Debbie steps in to take over as matriarch of the household. Checkout the summary of the newest episode below:

Fiona’s (played Emmy Rossum) downward spiral continues and Debbie (Emmy Kenney) steps in to pick up the slack at the Gallagher house. Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) and Kelly (Jess Gabor) continue their relationship in secret despite her father’s strict expectations. Ingrid (Katey Sagal) ropes Frank (William H. Macy) into fulfilling her lifelong dream. Tami (Kate Miner) shows Lip (Jeremy Allen White) a different version of adulthood.

The episode premieres on Sunday, January 20, at 9 p.m. on Showtime. Tune in to keep up with the Gallagher household and all the shameless shenanigans that season nine has in store.

