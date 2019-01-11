Who Is Shemar Moore Dating? Does He Have a Girlfriend or Wife?

Many people may know Shemar Moore from his work on The Youn and the Restless or Criminal Minds. The former fashion model has appeared in a number of television shows, and in 2017, he became the lead in the television series S.W.A.T.

In all, Moore has won eight NAACP Image Awards, and the 2000 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. He has also been nominated for a People’s Choice Awards. But apart from these accomplishments, what do we know about Moore? Who, for example, is he dating? Or is he married?

Read on.

It’s unclear if Moore is currently in a relationship. Earlier this year, he was dating Quantico actress Annabelle Acosta; he even took her to the Grammys as his date. Around that time, Moore told Steve Harvey, “It’s cool. She said to me, ‘Whatever the attraction is, the interest is there, but let’s work on being friends… Let’s get to know each other. Let’s vibe it out. Let’s not speed through it because you are cute, I am cute.’ We’re taking our time.”

In March, Moore told ET that trust is important when dating another actor. “To be with an actor or actress you have to know that that’s what they do for a living,” he said. “It is weird when you’re in relationships or have a sweetheart or your opposite actress has a fiance… a man, so there’s TV kissing.”

Moore continued, “For me and a woman in my life there’s got to be a lot of trust and she has to trust me and I have to make sure she knows that I got her back. But what I do for a living means, one of the perks, or job requirements is I get to play kissy face a little bit.”

Since then, no news has surfaced about the couple, and they haven’t been seen together at any awards shows, suggesting they may not be together.

We do know that Shemar Moore wants to be a father and have a family, though. In a 2017 interview with Watch! magazine, he opened up about settling down. “I want to be a family man,” Moore shared. “I want to be a father, I want to have a partner in crime, a woman to share [my life] with. I want to continue to evolve, I want to continue to take the next step in my life. In my personal life.”

For now, and based on the fact that he hasn’t hinted at any relationships on his Instagram, it seems he’s still looking for that special someone. That isn’t to say he’s putting his acting career behind him. Moore still wants to see what he’s capable of in the world of acting.

For now, Moore’s fans can continue to support him by watching him on his television show, S.W.A.T., which airs Thursdays on CBS at 10pm ET/PT.