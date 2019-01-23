‘Siesta Key’ Spoilers: Are Alex & Juliette Still Together?

Siesta Key Season 2 premieres on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern. The popular MTV show is slated to pick up where it left off and will follow the lives of Alex Kompothecras and his friends, all of whom call the coastal community of Siesta Key home.

Kompothecras’ on-off relationship with Juliette Porter has been highlighted on the show since they got together on the first season. Although there have been plenty of ups and downs (Kompothecras started hooking up with Kelsey Owens at one point), the two appear to be back together and stronger than ever before.

While there will undoubtedly be the usual amount of drama in Siesta Key, Alex and Juliette are still together — according to their social media accounts. The two have frequently posted photos and videos together. About two weeks ago, for example, Alex was visiting Juliette in Tallahassee, where she goes to school. The duo spent New Year’s Eve together as well; you can check out a photo from their night out below.

In the hours leading up to the premiere, Juliette did a sort of AMA on Instagram. Several people sent in questions for the blonde beauty and she typed out her answers. One Instagram user asked what fans can expect this season on the show.

“A lot of partying, crying, mean girls, fights, screaming, drama, everything relationships and friendships,” Juliette responded.

When asked what her favorite part of the season, Juliette responded, “this season was so much more intense for all of us and was honestly really draining. I think this season is just more serious and dramatic and we all had to go through so much. You see how we all handle difficult situations and try to follow our hearts,” Juliette wrote.

One fan asked if Juliette was nervous to watch the show and see something that she didn’t know happened. She admitted that this is a concern of hers.

“So, here’s the thing. I don’t know what’s going on other than my stuff because I’m not nosy. It’s shocking to see what others are saying and doing. If I’m not there, then I don’t know what happened, unless someone tells me. Chloe usually gives me the scoop about everyone else’s lives,” Juliette said.

Will Siesta Key Season 2 be the end of Alex and Juliette? That seems fairly unlikely; the two have been in a really good place over the past several months — but who knows? There always seems to be something!