Siesta Key Season 2: Cast Spoilers

Season 2 of Siesta Key is finally here. Get ready for friendships to fall apart, romances to begin, and more than one catfight to put everyone at the edge of their seat.

What’s going down this season?

The season two cast includes Alex Kompothecras, Brandon Gomes, Chloe Trautman, Garrett Miller, Juliette Porter, Kelsey Owens, and Madisson Hausburg.

The synopsis for tonight reads, “A new summer brings the heat; Alex’s birthday rager goes off the rails when his worst enemy and old flame crash the party; Madisson struggles with the idea of a long-distance relationship.”

According to a new article by MTV, Alex and Juliette may be “dethroned” as king and queen of Siesta Key. The tagline for the post reads, “Watch your back guys– Jared and Cara are coming for you.”

What do we know about these newbies, Jared and Cara?

For starts, Juliette is not a fan. In a teaser for tonight, Juliette is seen yelling at Cara, “You’re half deaf, half rude and mostly stupid.”

How will the catfight evolve?

Jared, on the other hand, is Alex’s “archnemesis” and is back home from the military. This summer, he hopes to reignite things with his old flame, Madisson.

The drama is about to go down, and what’s even more exciting is that Alex has a “secret bombshell” that he’ll reveal in the Season 2 premiere.

In a sneak peek for tonight’s episode, Juliette and Alex are seen fighting about their past– according to E Online, Alex has something to tell Juliette, and she’s not going to be happy about it. In one clip, Juliette says, “Alex, I don’t think you get how much it sucks that you slept with all these people I know… It’s a constant reminder.”

Alex then says of Chloe, “This is not the first time Chloe’s done this with me and whoever I was with. She’s tried to sabotage literally every relationship I’ve been in.” Does that mean Chloe reveals the secret? And what secret could that be? Hollywood Life reports that Juliette thinks Alex cheated on her.

So when Cara shows up, that makes everything worse. The outlet quotes Chloe as telling Juliette, “I’m sorry, but Alex has f***ed the whole town.” How will Juliette react to that? Will she and Alex be on the rocks after that admission?

And what about the other cast members? Garrett is going to start hanging out with another girl in town, even though his ex, Kelsey, has warned him against it. Brandon, meanwhile, is putting his music at the top of his priority list. But that doesn’t mean he’ll be able to avoid all the drama that goes down in Siesta Key.

Siesta Key returns to MTV on Jan. 22 with back-to-back episodes, beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET.