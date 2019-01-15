Silver Ghost – New Villain on ‘The Flash’

The Flash is back tonight for its midseason return introducing a new villain who can control engines and motorized technology. In “The Flash & the Furious,” Season 5 baddie the Silver Ghost, played by Vampire Diaries alum Gabrielle Walsh, will join forces with a newly-sprung Weather Witch (Reina Hardesty) to wreak havoc on The Flash’s world. Meanwhile, Nora continues to struggle with the loss of her grandmother.

The CW’s official synopsis for the episode reads:

“While Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) grapples with the revelation that Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) killed her grandmother, Team Flash must stop the formidable team-up of a newly sprung from jail Weather Witch (guest star Reina Hardesty) and Silver Ghost (guest star Gabrielle Walsh), a new meta-tech villain who can control engines and motorized technology. Meanwhile, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) discuss creating a meta-human cure.”

Check out the network’s official promo clip below:

Many superhero storylines have promised mutant/inhuman “cures,” and the plots usually lead to interesting ethical issues and moral quandaries. (It isn’t the first “superhero cure” storyline and it certainly won’t be the last.) Caitlin and Cisco’s upcoming discoveries should allow for some slick storytelling to unravel throughout the rest of the season as the series sets up its finale endgame. No matter what happens, expect meta-tech to continue being a foil for Team Flash for the rest of the season’s run.

Walsh, who makes her Flash debut in the midseason premiere, is best known for playing Marisol in the found footage supernatural horror movie Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones. She also starred as Jess in the sci-fi thriller The Hive, and has appeared on Shameless and From Dusk till Dawn: The Series.

While its unknown whether Walsh’s role will extend beyond tonight’s episode, The Flash‘s fifth season still has 13 episodes to roll out. The Flash will have to reckon with Orlin Dwyer (Election‘s Chris Klein), also known as Cicada, an extremely powerful and dangerous Metahuman whos been hunting his fellow Metahumans. Cicada blames other Metas since his family was accidentally killed in a Meta attack. Cicada has been described as a “grizzled, blue-collar everyman whose family has been torn apart by metahumans, Cicada now seeks to exterminate the epidemic—one metahuman at a time.” (Remember Cicada’s promise that “Every Meta will die!”? Yeah, Flash, you’re gonna need to deal with that.)

Also in store for later in the season: Kevin Smith (Mallrats, Clerks) will direct an episode. Smith has directed three episodes so far: “Runaway Dinosaur” from Season 2, “Killer Frost” from Season 3, and “Null and Annoyed” from Season 4. He also appeared in the last season as a security guard alongside his friend and co-star, Jason Mewes (the Jay to his Silent Bob). His work on The Flash has also led him to a gig directing three episodes of Supergirl.

The Flash continues its fifth season tonight leading into the freshman reboot drama Roswell, New Mexico. Black Lightning can now be seen on Mondays, while Legends of Tomorrow takes a hiatus until April 1, 2019.