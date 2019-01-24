‘Siren’ Season 2 Cast Spoilers

Siren‘s second season premieres today on Freeform with the first of 16 new episodes heading fans’ way. In the show, the coastal town of Bristol Cove is known for its legend of once being home to mermaids. Last season, a mysterious young woman wreaked havoc upon the small fishing town looking for her captured sister who was abducted by the local military. Marine biologists Ben and Maddie worked together to find out who and what drove this primal hunter of the deep sea to land.

Here are all the spoilers you need to know before diving into Siren‘s new season.

Which Cast Members are Returning for Season 2?

Alex Roe is back as Ben Pownall, a marine biologist who helps Ryn, the mermaid looking for her lost sibling. He’s entranced by her melodious and hypnotic siren song, hence the name of the show.

Eline Powell portrays Ryn, the young mermaid with a dark secret. She came ashore in search of her sister who had been accidentally captured by fishermen of the North Starfishing vessel. Powell has starred in Quartet, Novitiate, and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, but it was her role as Bianca in Game of Thrones made her a recognizable name.

Fola Evans-Akingbola is Maddie Bishop, Ben’s girlfriend and another marine biologist. She is descended from the ancient Haida people. Her step-father is the sheriff of Bristol Cove.

What’s in Store for the New Season?

The new episodes will continue to explore the fractured relationship between Ben, Ryn, and Maddie when the three have to come together to deal with the new mermaids that arrive in Bristol Cove. The premiere picks up days after the events of the Season 1 finale, which saw Ryn going to live with Helen (Rena Owen), Ben and Maddie taking a break from each other, and Maddie’s estranged mother finally calling.

Ryn realizes how her presence has negatively affected Ben and Maddie.

“Ryn leaves, and I don’t think she actually quite understands what it is that is being such a problem, other than she does know her song is having a very bad effect on Ben,” Powell told International Business Times at New York Comic Con in October. “And I think she can put together that it has permeated through Ben and Maddie’s relationship, too. So, in Season 2, you will find her trying to live her life at Helen’s and what that means.”

With new mermaids encircling the town, Ryn finds herself stuck between two different kinds of families which turns out to be more of a challenge than she ever expected. Powell added that it’ll be “very hard to cope with [the] Ryn who is learning about humanity and [the] Ryn who has to be there for her mermaids and be with her family.”

In October, the show debuted a sneak peek at the 2018 New York Comic Con:

Siren is based on a story by Eric Wald and Dean White, who both serve as executive producers. Emily Whitesell (“Finding Carter”) is the showrunner and executive producer. Brad Luff, Nate Hopper, and RD Robb are also attached as executive producers.

The first episode of Siren‘s Season 2 premieres tonight, Thursday, at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.