Twitter Reacts to Soulja Boy Dissing Drake

Soulja Boy had plenty to say when he appeared on The Breakfast Club Wednesday morning. In addition to dissing a number of famous rappers, Soulja claimed that he inspired Drake’s entire style and made it possible for him to have a career. Soulja went on to mock Drake’s feud with Pusha T and his stint as an actor on Degrassi.

“Draaaaaaake? Draaaaaaaaake,” Soulja said during the interview. “The n**ga that got bodied by Pusha T? The n**ga that hiding his kid from the world, but his world want to hide from the kid? Aubrey Graham in a wheelchair? Draaaaaake? Y’all n**gas better stop playing with me man. Y’all talking about the lightskin n**ga from Degeneres [sic]. Stop playing with me. Stop playing me like I ain’t teach Drake everything he know. Y’all ain’t hear Drake on his first song?”

Twitter Has Been Divided Whether They Should Credit Soulja Boy Or Clown Him

Twitter has had a field day with Soulja’s remarks, with fans divided as to whether the “Crank That” rapper has a point. Some agree with the notion that his sing-style helped pave the way for artists like Drake, while others feel that Soulja is just trying to get attention by poking fun at the biggest rapper in the world. Check out some of the best reactions below.

Soulja went on to say that that his 2007 song “What’s Hannenin'” was the blueprint for Drake’s entire career. “Tell me what’s really going on Drizzy Drake back in this thing already what’s hap—, That’s Soulja! That’s my bar,” he added. “He copied my whole f**king flow. He copied my whole f**king flow. Word for word. Bar for bar. Don’t act like I didn’t make Drake, n**ga.”

This is the first time that Soulja has spoken about his influence on Drake. He previously talked at length about Drake’s musical style and how he felt that the Canadian star was paying homage to him when he was transitioning from actor to rapper. Check out Soulja’s original comments below.

Drake Previously Credited Soulja On His 2010 Single ‘Miss Me’

Drake did interpolate the aforementioned Soulja track on his 2010 single “Miss Me”, and released a remix to Soulja’s “We Made It” in 2013. However, many pointed out that Drake already gave official credit to Soulja on his album Thank Me Later, leading many to view Soulja’s claims as nothing more than a publicity stunt.

“Drake already gave Soulja Boy credit on the song for the interpolates on Miss Me,” wrote one user.”Can’t steal nothing you gave some credit for. This is just a marketing scheme for Soulja Boy.” Another wrote: “So #drake took #SouljaBoy’s lame verse from a lame song and put it in a hit… again why is he bringing this up….” Drake has not yet responded to Soulja’s comments.