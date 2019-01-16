Soulja Boy: Drake, LeBron James, Chris Brown Have All Beefed With Him

Back in 2007, Soulja Boy’s Crank That was a number one hit. It was also on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and he was listend on Forbes’ list of Hip-Hop Cash Kings of 2010 for earning $7 million for that year.

With all of that success….Guess what?

Soulja Boy taught Drake a thing or two!

Appearing on Power 105’s The Breakfast Club with Angela Yee, DJ and Charlamagne, Soulja Boy downplayed Drake’s success. “Draaaaaaake? Draaaaaaaaake,” yelled Soulja Boy.

“The nigga that got bodied by Pusha T? The nigga that hiding his kid from the world, but his world want to hide from the kid? Aubrey Graham in a wheelchair? Draaaaaake? Y’all niggas better stop playing with me man. Y’all talking about the lightskin nigga from Degeneres. Stop playing with me. Stop playing me like I ain’t teach Drake everything he know. Y’all ain’t hear Drake on his first song?”

Apparently Soulja Boy believes that Drake stole his swag from his song, “What’s Hannenin.”

Soulja Boy says that Drake’s “Miss Me” sounds similar.

“‘Tell me what’s really going on Drizzy Drake back in this thing already what’s hap—,” Soulja Boy sings.

“That’s Soulja! That’s my bar. He copied my whole fucking flow. He copied my whole fucking flow. Word for word. Bar for bar. Don’t act like I didn’t make Drake, nigga.”

This is not the first time, Soulja Boy started off a New Year to air out his grievances.

Chris Brown

In 2017, Soulja Boy and singer, Chris Brown entered an online feud after Brown reportedly became angry after Soulja Boy ‘liked’ Karrueche Tran’s photo.

Tran, of course is Brown’s ex-girlfriend.

After the two combated in a series of tweets and instagram posts, Soulja Boy later apologized.

Floyd Mayweather jumped into the feud and announced that he’d like to promote the fight and posted a photo of both Brown and Soulja with the Mayweather insignia on the photo.

Soulja Boy reposted the photo on instagram with a caption that read:

“It’s going down! Signed my contract I’m leaving the fight with $1,000,000 I got the best ever my big bro @floydmayweather training me damn—— #TMT #SODMG March in Vegas !! On TV.”

Rapper 50 Cent took to instagram to announce that in fact he and Floyd Mayweather are putting together a celebrity boxing lineup that will include Chris Brown and Soulja Boy.

The undercard was supposed to feature a boxing match between 21 Savage and 22 Savage and an additional boxing match between retired NBA players Tim Thomas and Kenyon Martin.

The two have been rivals since 2004.

According to Thomas, Mayweather offered to promote a fight in 2004 after he and Kenyon Martin got into a war of words during the NBA Playoffs.

Thomas, a New York Knick at the time, and Martin, then a member of the then-New Jersey Nets got into it following a flagrant foul via Jason Collins caused Thomas to have a serious back injury and miss the remainder of the NBA Playoffs.

“Brother let’s get in the ring,” Thomas told me on Scoop B Radio in 2016.

“He let the media bait him in and he fell for the bait,” Martin responded via Scoop B Radio in 2017.

Martin and Thomas squashed their beef in 2018.

Jay-Z & LeBron James

Soulja Boy also got into a feud with Jay-Z and LeBron James in 2007.

In one of the most random feuds in NBA history, James recruited Jay-Z to take down DeShawn Stevenson who was taunting James after Stephenson called James overrated.

James said he wouldn’t respond and said responding to Stevenson would be like “Jay-Z saying something bad about Soulja Boy.”

Soulja Boy milked his 15 seconds by appearing at a Wizards, Cavs game.

Jay-Z one upped everyody when he sampled the instrumental and chorus from “Blow the Whistle” by Too Short, and took some direct shots at Stevenson.

Lyrics to the song: Uh! Ask my nigga Lebron!

We so big we ain’t gotta respond

When you talkin’ to a don, please have respect like your talkin’ to your mom

We let the money do the talkin’

As you see we be talkin’ rather often (chatterbox!)

The ROC Boys in the buildin’

Another hundred fifty million don’t it sound like we yellin?!!!

Who the fuck overrated?! If anything they underpaid him

Hatin’ that’s only ‘gon make him spend the night

Out of spite with the chick you’ve been datin’

We the best of the best

We ‘gon be here so the rest could take a rest

I gotta get this off my chest

No pause none of that shit, get off my dick!!!!

“I think he was thinking about signing LeBron and having him play for the Nets,” Too Short told me on Scoop B Radio.

“I thought it was dope cause it’s Jay,” DeShawn Stevenson told Scoop B Radio.