LHHMIA: Who Is ‘Spectacular’ Smith’s Family?

Love & Hip Hop: Miami continues its second season with cast member Blue “Spectacular” Smith. The TV personality initially gained fame as part of the group Pretty Ricky, and now releases music as a solo artist. Given his past, some may be curious to learn about Spectacular’s siblings and the role that his family has played in his career.

Pretty Ricky was founded in 1997 by Spectacular’s father, Joseph “Blue” Smith. Smith served as the group’s manager, and assembled the original lineup of Spectacular, his brother Ala Diamond “Baby Blue” Smith, his cousin Corey “Slick ’em” Mathis, and family friend Marcus “Pleasure P” Cooper. Today, they are best known for the 2005 platinum single “Grind With Me”, which peaked at number 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The R&B Group Pretty Ricky Included Spectacular, His Brother ‘Baby Blue’ & His Cousin ‘Slick ‘Em’

All four members took different career paths after their self-titled 2009 album. Spectacular’s brother Baby Blue has not received a credit on an album since the aforementioned 2009 release. In 2014, Spectacular’s cousin Slick ’em released a mixtape titled Sex Money Shows and Drugs. It has been his only solo release to date. The following year, he made headlines for releasing a polarizing sex tape online.

Pleasure P, who also appears on Love & Hip Hop: Miami, was the first to leave the group for a solo career. He released his debut album The Introduction of Marcus Cooper on June 9, 2009, which earned him three Grammy nominations for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance, Best R&B Song, and Best Contemporary R&B Album.

Spectacular’s Father Joseph ‘Blue’ Smith Was the Manager & Producer for the Group

Pleasure P later sued Joseph “Blue” Smith for what he considered to a “conflict of interests” amidst the various members. The lawsuit itself stated that Smith “exploited conflict of interests in the competing roles he occupied in Cooper’s life” as producer, manager, and booking agent. Pleasure P also claimed that Smith used physical intimidation to coerce him to stay in the group. The singer claimed that when he sought the friendship of others outside the group, Smith would attack them and scare them off.

Despite the controversies between group members, Pretty Ricky has announced that they are currently working on a new album. The album has been in the works since 2015, and Pleasure P claimed that it will be the final Pretty Ricky album from the group before they commit to releasing solo albums exclusively.