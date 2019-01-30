Stone’s Throw Restaurant in Seymour, Connecticut Rescued by Gordon Ramsay

On Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, he takes on the Stone’s Throw Restaurant in Seymour, Connecticut. According to the restaurant’s official website, the Stone’s Throw Restaurant focuses on making its patrons’ dining experience “the best it can be”. The website’s mission states, “Whether you are looking for the freshest seafood, the perfect steak or want to share delicious appetizers, we will make sure you are well taken care of. Add a seasonal craft beer, a signature cocktail or your favorite wine and your meal will be complete. Chef Peter Hamme, most recently owner of The Stone House in Guilford, CT, has over 30 years of professionally satisfying palates. Our riverside location, including boat docks, will make you feel like you are on vacation while you are just a Stone’s Throw away from home.”

Peter Hamme is the owner of the restaurant and he holds the American Culinary Institute’s Award of Culinary Excellence. He has won many awards and has worked his way up in the industry. For well over a decade, Hamme has pulled double duty as a Chef and restaurant owner. In his “About Us” section for the Stone’s Throw Restaurant, it states, “Peter believes in cooking with fresh, local ingredients as much as possible. He enjoys creating new recipes and in his spare time he can often be found in his kitchen with a new ingredient or finding a new way of using familiar ingredients. Peter is a proponent of “Farm to Table” foods and will seek out local farmers and fishermen as much as possible. He describes his culinary style as “American Eclectic” and he blends as many styles as he can.”

When it comes to menu options and specials that the Stone’s Throw features, there is a wide range, from burgers to fine dining. Some of the more upscale items include the Lobster Ravioli and Vanilla Butter Sauce on the Valentine’s Day menu, the Rosemary Honey Glazed Duck Breast, the Warm Shrimp & Fennel Salad, and the Grilled Salmon Cake. More casual, yet delicious items include the Lobster Salad Sandwich, the Open Faced Grilled NY Sirloin Sandwich, the New England Clam Chowder Soup, and the Wedge Salad.

On Wednesdays, they have a promotion called Burger & Brew Wednesdays, which includes Specialty Hamburgers & Half-Price Beer available at the bar, for lunch and dinner. Some of these burger options include the Bacon Jam Burger, Grilled Cheese Burger, Housemade Veggie Burger, Macaroni & Cheese Bacon Burger and the Breakfast Burger. Every burger is served with “Sidewinder Fries” or a Baby Green Salad. Patrons can also substitute with truffle or vegetable fries for $1 or sweet potato fries for $3.

At the restaurant on Sundays, there is a Sunday Jazz Brunch going on, which consists of a Three-Course Menu for $19.50 per person. Options on this menu include the Sidewinder Fries with Melted American Cheese and Country Gravy, NY Sirloin and Scrambled Eggs with Breakfast Potatoes, Grand Marnier French Toast with Breakfast Potatoes and Bacon, the

Roasted Salmon with Farro and an Orange Butter Sauce, and an Artisan Cheese Plate. There are also Bottomless Mimosas or Bottomless Bloody Mary Drinks available for $12.

The Ladies Night Menu at the Stone’s Throw Restaurant is available on Thursdays, from 5 p.m. to closing, in the bar.