How to Stream & Download J. Cole’s ‘Middle Child’

J. Cole is releasing his new single “Middle Child” tonight. The track is rumored to be the lead single from his upcoming compilation Revenge of the Dreamers III, and is produced by T-Minus. This will be Cole’s first solo release since 2018’s “Album of the Year (Freestyle).”

According to Cole’s Instagram, “Middle Child” will be released at 9 p.m. ET or 7 p.m. PT depending on your time zone. We’ve listed all the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen below.

Preview

The Revengers sessions are done thank you to every artist and producer that came through. I love y’all, that shit was beautiful. Next step, finish the songs and let the 🌎 feel em. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) January 17, 2019

J. Cole has kept busy since he released his acclaimed album KOD last year. He’s appeared on singles by Jay Rock, 21 Savage, and JID; and has been teasing the impending release of his Dreamville compilation Revenge of the Dreamers III on social media. On January 6, Cole posted a teaser photo for Revenge of the Dreamers III with the caption: “Bet. On the way.”

On January 16, he added: “The Revengers sessions are done thank you to every artist and producer that came through. I love y’all, that shit was beautiful. Next step, finish the songs and let the [world] feel em. ” Assuming that the compilation will follow the structure of previous Revenge of the Dreamers installments, III will features verses from Dreamville veterans Omen, Bas, Cole, as well as the recently signed JID.

!llMind, a producer known for hits like, took to Twitter on Wednesday to praise the upcoming single. “Heard ‘Middle Child’ at the Dreamers sessions and trust me when I say….u know what? I don’t even have words,” he tweeted. Check out a screenshot of the tweet above.

HotNewHipHop also speculates that the lyrics and title of “Middle Child” may allude to Cole’s position as the “middle child” between rap superstars Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Cole arrived on the same around the same time as the aforementioned stars, and has often been compared to them stylistically.