How to Stream & Download James Blake’s ‘Assume Form’

Tonight, James Blake is treating fans to his fourth studio album, Assume Form. The album is Blake’s first since 2016’s The Colour In Anything, and was preceded by the lead singles “Don’t Miss It” and “Mile High.”

Assume Form will be released at 10 p.m. PT on Thursday (Jan. 17) or midnight Eastern on Friday (Dec. 18) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed all the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen below.

“For so long – and maybe it’s even the reason I got into music in the first place – I found it hard to communicate with words,” he revealed. “Music was easier for me, emotionally speaking. In my old interviews, I would have been able to talk about how I was influenced by Andrei Tarkovsky, or whatever the f**k, but I don’t think I was necessarily going to tell you about how afraid I was, or whatever emotion was happening. There was no literal explanation, there was just a bunch of very carefully written poems.”

The album includes 12 tracks and features from some of rap music’s most sought after artists, including Travis Scott, former OutKast legend André 3000, and producer Metro Boomin. Check out the track titles below.

1. “Assume Form”

2. “Mile High” (featuring Travis Scott & Metro Boomin)

3. “Tell Them” (featuring Moses Sumney & Metro Boomin)

4. “Into the Red”

5. “Barefoot In the Park” (featuring ROSALÍA)

6. “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow”

7. “Are You In Love?”

8. “Where’s the Catch?” (featuring André 3000)

9. “I’ll Come Too”

10. “Power On”

11. “Don’t Miss It”

12. “Lullaby For My Insomniac”

Blake also told Dazed the “Sad Boy” persona that he’s cultivated over his career, and the desire to ignore the negative connotations that come with it. “It’s like okay – so what can I talk about, then? If I can’t talk about emotions in music,” he remarked. “If I can’t talk about those things, and I am anxious and I am depressed and I am sad, then what the f**k else am I going to talk about? On this record, I’m just talking about how I feel now, and I will continue to write about how I feel, or sometimes I won’t talk about how I feel, but I’ll f**king damn well choose when I do and when I don’t – without feeling like because I’m a man I shouldn’t do that.”