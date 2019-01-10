Sutton Tennyson, Angela Simmons Ex-Fiance: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

In April 2016, Angela Simmons announced her engagement to her businessman fiance Sutton Tennyson via Instagram. Since their time together, the couple had a baby and also broke up. On November 4, 2018, Essence reported that Tennyson died from being shot. Sadly, the ex-couple’s son together was left without a father. Get to know more about Tennyson’s tragic death and the relationship he shared with Simmons.

1. Sunny Tennyson’s Death Is Featured on ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’

Angela Simmons’ engagement came as a surprise to her close friend Romeo Miller, who stars with her on Growing Up Hip Hop. Miller and Simmons have a bit of a romantic past, but the two were close friends, or so Miller thought. Simmons had kept her relationship with Tennyson private at the time, so Miller was shocked to find out that Simmons was getting married. And, to make matters worse, he found out the news via Instagram. Previously on Growing Up Hip Hop, fans watched Miller’s reaction to the news.

On season 4 of Growing Up Hip Hop, fans see Angela deal with the sad news of her ex-fiance’s death. The news is first talked about on episode 12 of the season and the episode description states, “Angela is shell-shocked when she suffers a major loss; Romeo runs to Angela’s side.” Later on during season 4, sparks reportedly fly between Simmons and Miller.

Simmons said that she and Tennyson first met at a jewelry store, according to Essence.

2. Angela Simmons’ Fiance Was Shot and Killed at His Home

In November 2018, People reported that Sunny Tennyson was shot and killed in the driveway of his home. According to police, “upon arrival, officers discovered a 37-year-old black male lying deceased, with multiple gunshot wounds, inside an open garage.”

In September 2016, Simmons and her baby daddy welcomed a son. When Simmons posted the very first public photo of her son on Instagram, she captioned it with the message, “The best part of life has just begun #Motherhood #ImSoInLove.” After Tennyson’s death was revealed to the media, Simmons took to Instagram to honor the father of her child, writing, “Thank you for leaving behind my greatest gift. I’m hurting. I’m numb. Thank you for the outpouring of love everyone. I can’t believe I’m even saying Rest In Peace Sutton. I promise to hold SJ down in every way I promise.”

Perhaps because the two had a child together, people started gossiping about the status of their relationship when they were together. While there were never confirmations of a wedding, there were rumors that the couple had secretly tied the knot.

At the time of Tennyson’s death, his attorney, Daniel Nottes, released the following statement to TMZ, “It’s devastating to hear about this tragedy. Mr. Tennyson was a loving father and an overall prince of a man.”

3. Sunny Tennyson Was Accused of Cheating on Angela Simmons

In June 2016, rumors of a side chick surfaced and were first reported by Fameolous when a woman submitted video footage of Tennyson’s Atlanta apartment. There were also sexting allegations, according to Hollywood Life, who reported that:

On March 8, she had an alleged text conversation where she claimed she was having “Sutton withdrawals” while he appeared to assure her “we’ll fix that.” The site also has texts from a second woman who alleges that she slept with Sutton on April 20.

Simmons confirmed that she and Tennyson split in December 2017. After breaking up, Simmons stated, “I’m single now, we’re not together it just didn’t work out for me … We’re just done.”

4. Who Killed Sunny Tennyson

People reported that Tennyson’s death was immediately treated as a homicide. As far as how the incident occurred, People reported that it happened after a conversation with another male had escalated. In addition, after firing multiple shots, the suspect “sped from the scene in a car.”

Days after the murder, a man named Michael Williams turned himself to police, as reported by People. Upon his arrest, Williams was charged with “aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and murder”. Sutton Tennyson had suffered multiple gunshot wounds when he was killed. At the time of Williams’ arrest, his lawyer Jackie Patterson released this statement, “We are fighting this case vigorously, all the way to a jury trial. It’s gonna be a long process.”

On December 31, 2019, Angela Simmons took to Instagram to remember the loss of her baby’s father. In a caption, she wrote, “As this year comes to a close … I reflect on the most difficult hurdle I’ve ever had to face. And it’s losing my son’s father. To know that you are with us in spirit is sometimes just not enough. But as the new year comes in I know that I will do my best carrying SJ with your strength and mine. And now being mommy and daddy to our beautiful son. Thank you for my best gift ever. SJ will forever carry your name. Rest now.”

5. Tennyson Had a Criminal Past

According to Bossip, Tennyson had some legal issues in the past. The site reported that, in 2000, he was arrested and served time in prison for carrying a concealed gun. He had also had run-ins with credit forgery, identity theft, drug possession, and police obstruction charges.

Bossip also reported that Tennyson previously had a 12-month restraining order by an ex-girlfriend.