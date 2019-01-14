Who Is Sydney Lotuaco on ‘The Bachelor?’ Get to Know the Contestant

The Bachelor season 23 is underway, as 30 female contestants compete for the heart of former NFL player Colton Underwood. The contestants come from diverse backgrounds and interests, including pageant stars, a phlebotomist, and a sloth.

One of the ladies featured on the popular reality dating competition show is Sydney Lotuaco. She is 27 years old and an NBA dancer from Virginia, who says one time a homeless person “scared the crap out of [her]” on the street in Manhattan because he wanted to propose to her. According to her Instagram, she currently lives in New York City and works as a model and fitness instructor.

On the first night of the show, Sydney arrived in a black gown that hugged her toned physique. During her alone time with Colton Underwood, to make a good first impression, she pulled him aside and taught him a few dance moves. After she received a rose on night one, she wrote on Instagram “To all of you that have been reaching out to me, who watched with me, and who are supporting me, thank you! I’m overwhelmed with love from near and far and touched by all of your kindness! Grateful is an understatement. Sending all of you my rose.”

Outside of the reality show, here’s what you need to know about Sydney Lotuaco:

She Got Her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance

In her promo video introducing herself as a contestant on the show, Sydney said that she has been dancing since she was 3 years old. According to Sydney’s LinkedIn, she graduated from Marymount Manhattan College in 2014; she graduated with cum laude honors and also received the “Silver M” for exceptional leadership.

Now, Sydney uses her extensive dance training to teach fitness classes. According to her LinkedIn, she teaches at the popular franchised fitness studio Physique 57 in New York. She is also a professionally represented dancer in New York.

She Danced for the New York Knicks

According to Instagram, the team Sydney danced for was the New York Knicks. Her most recent photo with the Knicks City Dancers was in June 2018, during her 3rd season with the team. She told Underwood on the show, however, that she left the Knicks City Dancers in order to compete on the show and hopefully win his love.

In 2016, Lotuaco brought Hollywood Life reporters into a barre class to show them how the Knicks train; they said that it was one of their hardest workouts ever.

She Has Never Had a Boyfriend

When announcing their cast for the 23rd season, ABC revealed that although she is 27 years old, Sydney has never had a boyfriend. The show has been fixated on the fact that Colton Underwood is still a virgin, so this will likely be a big point in Sydney’s journey on the show.

Tune in to ABC to watch The Bachelor on Mondays at 8pm ET, premiering January 6.